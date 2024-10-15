Opening Up Access To Science Education: Rocket Lab Scholarship Applications Now Open

Auckland, New Zealand. Oct. 15th, 2024. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (Nasdaq: RKLB) (“Rocket Lab” or “the Company”), a global leader in launch services and space systems, has opened applications for its annual Rocket Lab Scholarships to those eager for a future in science, technology, engineering, and maths (STEM).

The Rocket Lab Scholarship covers up to $20,000 of study fees for one outstanding student and offers the opportunity to be paired with a Rocket Lab mentor, giving them a rare opportunity for one-on-one experience with a world leading space and engineering expert.

The Rocket Lab Scholarship aims to support students from the Mahia and wider Wairoa District to become the next leaders in science, engineering, and innovation. The Rocket Lab Scholarship – now in its 8th year - is part of Rocket Lab’s dedication to encouraging New Zealanders into STEM careers and building a generation of home-grown talent.

Applications are also now open for the Rocket Lab Women’s Scholarship which supports one outstanding student identifying as a woman or gender minority to pursue a qualification relevant to the aerospace industry.

Rocket Lab is committed to aerospace education outreach throughout New Zealand in a number of ways. Alongside the Rocket Lab Scholarship, Rocket Lab’s Space Ambassador program delivers inspiring and interactive education experiences to schools throughout the country to encourage students to consider aerospace and STEM careers. The company has also supported more than 60 tertiary students through internships at Rocket Lab, with 90% of those students graduating into full time permanent positions. Rocket Lab also introduced New Zealand’s first aerospace apprenticeship, which allows New Zealanders to gain a trade qualification in Aeronautical Engineering for the first time, with 23 apprentices currently undertaking their aerospace and composites trades qualifications at Rocket Lab.

Previous Rocket Lab Scholarship recipients include Matangirau Whaanga of Rongomaiwahine and Ngāti Kahungunu, who is studying to support his goal of becoming a Māori health professional through a Bachelor of Health Sciences degree at Auckland University; and Lilli-Peach Simpson-Maru who has ancestral ties to Mahia where Rocket Lab operates and launches, who has a goal of becoming a doctor through the University of Otago and making the health industry a safe space for tangata whenua.

Rocket Lab Scholarship application forms are available here: https://www.rocketlabusa.com/careers/scholarships/

