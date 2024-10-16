Cap Snap: Kiwi Invention Secures A Spot In The Global Top20 For The James Dyson Award

Healthcare professionals responsible for opening glass ampoules and vials are at risk of hand strain and injury.

149,000* ACC claims were made by healthcare workers for work-related injuries in 2023.

Tens of thousands of glass medication vials are disposed of in sharps bins each year in hospital wards across the health system.

16 October 2024, New Zealand: Jack Pugh, this year’s national James Dyson Award winner, has been shortlisted for the Global Top 20 for his invention - Cap Snap - an innovative medical multi-tool designed to reduce the risk of injury for healthcare workers while enhancing operational efficiency.

The James Dyson Award celebrates, encourages and inspires the next generation of design engineers, who think differently and create products that solve real-world problems.

The invention

Cap Snap aims to facilitate two things: safety and sustainability. This innovative tool combines medicine bottle opening and ampoule snapping into one easy-to-use design. Simply adjust the jaws to fit the bottle cap, and use it like a regular bottle opener. For ampoules, insert the head, press the slider, and safely release any broken glass. The intuitive design, with a clear viewport and D-ring for safe pressure, makes it simple and efficient to use, reducing the need for multiple tools. It improves safety for those using the tool and it helps separate each component of the medication vial more easily: the aluminium cap, rubber bung and glass to reduce barriers to improved waste management practices.

The Inventor

22-year-old Kiwi inventor, Jack Pugh, studied Industrial Design at Massey University and Cap Snap was his final year design project. Jack consulted with healthcare professionals from the Wellington Regional Hospital Intensive Care Sustainability Group who handle medications. They shared their concerns about safety and recycling. So inspired by his research project, after graduating in early 2024, Jack joined the Wellington and Hutt Valley-based Improvement and Innovation team, a part of Health New Zealand | Te Whatu Ora.

Cap Snap will enter the final stage of the James Dyson Award, with global winners to be selected by Sir James Dyson and announced on 13th November. The winning inventions will receive $61,500 to support further development and commercialisation.

Jack Pugh, inventor of Cap Snap and National James Dyson Award Winner 2024, says: “I am incredibly honoured to be personally chosen by Sir James Dyson himself and make this year’s Global Top 20 shortlist. I take great pride in my design and truly hope it will enhance the safety of our healthcare professionals while contributing to reducing waste in the healthcare system.”

James Dyson Award

The James Dyson Award is an international design competition which inspires and celebrates the next generation of design engineers. The Award operates across 29 countries this year and has supported over 400 problem-solving inventions with over £1m in prize money. It is run by the James Dyson Foundation, Sir James Dyson’s engineering education charity.

* Stats NZ: Injury statistics for work-related claims give information about claims accepted by ACC for work-related injuries. 2023 - provisional tables

