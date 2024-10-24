Dynabook Unveils New Ultra Lightweight Portégé X30L-M Packed With AI-Powered Performance

Dynabook ANZ Pty. Limited, The Laptop Experts, proudly announce the launch of its latest innovation, the Portégé X30L-M, a high performance laptop that delivers unparalleled mobility and productivity. Weighing from just 890 grams¹, the Portégé X30L-M is built to redefine the capabilities of ultra-light laptops without compromising on power, security or connectivity.

“The Portégé X30L-M embodies our vision of delivering the best in market mobile computing solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers,” said Angela Walker, General Manager of Dynabook ANZ. “We understand that businesses need devices that not only perform exceptionally, but also support their increasingly dynamic work environments. The Portégé X30L-M is designed with this in mind by being incredibly light, powerful and AI ready.”

Here are the Key Features of the Portégé X30L-M:

Performance for the Future

Powered by Intel® Core™ Ultra Series processors and Intel® Arc™ Graphics, the Portégé X30L-M delivers lightning-fast performance for all business applications. Equipped with the 28W version of the chipset, it offers an amazing 44% performance boost over standard 15W processors, all while maintaining an impressive battery life. This allows users to handle demanding tasks, run multiple applications with ease and enjoy seamless computing without sacrificing mobility or efficiency.

Brilliant Display and Touch Option

The 13.3” 16.10 WUXGA display delivers crisp, vibrant visuals, perfect for multitasking, presentations, or creative work. An optional touchscreen further enhances productivity, offering intuitive control at your fingertips.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Uncompromising Security

With TPM 2.0, optional fingerprint reader and facial recognition through an FHD webcam with IR, the Portégé X30L-M ensures your data is always protected.

Designed for Durability

Built to meet MIL-STD-810H military standards, this laptop can withstand drops, spills, and bumps, making it the perfect companion for professionals on the move.

Future Ready with AI Integration

Equipped with Windows 11 Pro and integrated AI capabilities, including a dedicated Copilot² key, the Portégé X30L-M is ready to embrace the future of AI-driven business demands.

Impressive Battery Life

With its extended battery life, this Portege can work throughout the day without needing to recharge, staying connected and productive wherever your working day may take you.

“The Portégé X30L-M goes beyond just being a lightweight laptop; it’s a powerhouse designed for the mobile professional,” added Angela Walker. “The AI-enhanced features, superior security and robust design ensure that the laptop can adapt to the needs of any business environment, whether you're in the office or working remotely.”

The Portégé X30L-M is now available through authorised Dynabook ANZ resellers. To learn more about the Portégé X30L-M or to find a reseller, visit https://anz.dynabook.com.

Pricing: From $2300.

Availability: The Portege X30L-M is available now.

For more information about the Portege X30L-M and other products in the range, please visit Dynabook's website.

© Scoop Media

