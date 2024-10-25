Dealing With A Cool 2% Of Our Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Cool-Safe, an industry-designed product stewardship scheme for refrigerants, has been accredited as a priority product stewardship scheme under the Waste Minimisation Act. The scheme has been designed to reduce harm from refrigerants and other synthetic greenhouse gases. The scheme remains voluntary until regulations are in place.

In Aotearoa New Zealand, synthetic greenhouse gases (HCFCs, HFCs, CFCs, HFOs) are primarily used as refrigerants. According to the Ministry for the Environment, the HFC portion makes up around 2% of our total greenhouse gas emissions. Synthetic refrigerants are commonly found in homes, offices and cars. They enable us to enjoy modern life.

Refrigerants allow for the operation of the ‘cold chain’, which allows temperature-sensitive goods (e.g., perishable food and medicine) to be transported and stored throughout global supply chains and are critical to many industrial processes. While incredibly useful, many of these gases are thousands of times more potent for climate change than C02 and can also damage the ozone layer.

Right now, Aotearoa New Zealand has limited regulatory levers to pull to manage the sale, management and disposal of these gases in an environmentally responsible way.

In 2020, refrigerants and other synthetic greenhouse gases were declared a ‘priority product’ under the Waste Minimisation Act. This means they have been identified as one of six priority products to put regulations in place to encourage all-of-sector engagement with effective industry initiatives to reduce waste and harm. Government consulted on proposed regulations at the end of 2022. Most of the key industry bodies responded.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The Trust for the Destruction of Synthetic Refrigerants (the Trust) operates the Cool-Safe scheme. For over 30 years the environmental trust has led the managed destruction of NZ’s end-of-use synthetic refrigerants. To date, the Trust has prevented more than 1,496,000 tonnes (of carbon dioxide equivalent) greenhouse gas emissions, in addition to 39,800 tonnes of avoided ozone depletion (as at 31 March 2024).

In July 2024 the Minister for the Environment accredited Cool-Safe as a product stewardship scheme, designed to improve sector management for refrigerants and other synthetic gases. The application and design of the scheme was collaborative, and industry led via a working group from across the sector.

The scheme remains voluntary until regulations are in place. “While Cabinet is still to approve regulations, this is a huge step in the right direction. Cool-Safe continues to build and develop the product stewardship programme offering which already exists, with Cool-Safe’s introduction of financial incentives paid for waste refrigerants, making it easier for the sector to recover their refrigerant through our free door to door courier and cylinder services. Working with industry makes a lot of sense and supports an easier transition to regulation in due course”, says Chair for the Trust, Richard Lauder. “Under this scheme, we could see harmful HFCs, CFCs, HCFCs and HFOs effectively eliminated from our country, a climate win equivalent to getting all cars off Christchurch roads.”

Regulated Product Stewardship Schemes create professional management processes within industry for the benefit of our community and environment. “New Zealand’s HVACR industry already has champions with the reputation and commitment required to support this environmental initiative and process”, shares Craig Duff of Active Refrigeration.

Following on from the successful launch of Tyrewise we hope to see regulations in the pipeline soon for this important sector.

© Scoop Media

