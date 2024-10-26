Biodiversity-Enhancing Project From The Supporters Of Tiritiri Matangi Selected As Finalists For International Funding

Coronary Hill view 1989 | Photo: Neil Davis / Supplied Coronary Hill view 2019 | Photo: Neil Davis / Supplied Kokako pair | Photo: Darren Markin / Supplied Kokako nesting | Photo: John Sibley / Supplied

Key points:

Tiritiri Matangi, ecological island sanctuary, a beacon for community-led conservation

Application seeking conservation funding selected as a finalist by the European Outdoor Conservation Association

Public voting 29th October - 12th November 2024: In Water category, vote Project #116. A vote for Tiritiri Matangi is a vote for Aotearoa! https://www.eocaconservation.org/our-projects/project-voting/

Tiritiri Matangi island has captured the hearts of many kiwis, but is also gaining the attention of an international audience. The 250 Ha motu, with its historic lighthouse, is a beacon of biodiversity within te Tīkapa Moana, the Hauraki Gulf. From hundreds of applications, the grassroots conservation efforts of the volunteer-led Supporters of Tiritiri Matangi have been selected as finalists for their Autumn Conservation funding by the Switzerland-based charity European Outdoor Conservation Association (EOCA). This programme provides Eur 30000 to protect, regenerate and restore the wildlife and wild places that are of benefit to a world of outdoor enthusiasts.

The next stage of selection is open to an international public vote, and the Supporters hope Aotearoa’s team of 5.5 Million will tautoko (endorse) their project. Through this public outreach, on a global stage, EOCA wishes to enhance awareness of all finalists— and indeed, this publicity will likely increase international guests to the region, and Aotearoa.

The ecological restoration of the island’s whenua, native vegetation, and wildlife represents one of Aotearoa's most exciting, ongoing, community-led conservation projects. The island is owned by the Dept of Conservation, but managed by our volunteer-led organisation— the Supporters of Tiritiri Matangi (SoTM), in partnership with mana whenua.

In just over 30 years, literal ground-breaking brigades of volunteers, in partnership with DOC and iwi have established a regenerating native forest, and maintained a mammalian pest-free status, so that all visitors can enjoy this open sanctuary and scientific reserve, which is home to many threatened species. The mahi aroha (labours of love) by the Supporters is guided by the kaupapa for the island to be a complex, healthy ecosystem, a haven for rare native species, and a place that engages visitors to understand our unique natural, cultural and historic heritage.

Importantly, SoTM want to inspire kaitiakitanga (nature guardianship) in all visitors, so that on return to their kainga (homelands), all are motivated to make a positive difference to protect and conserve their own environments.

The Supporters applied to EOCA for funding two of their key biodiversity initiatives for 2025-2026: cliff-face abseil weeding, essential for the continued growth of the young forests; and to maintain the population studies, monitoring the recovery of the elusive taonga songbird— the North Island Kōkako, whose melancholic songs and curious behaviours engage many tangata whenua, conservations, and nature-lovers.

This Supporters’ EOCA application itself involved a choir of support, with numerous endorsements flying across Aotearoa, praising the island’s renowned recovery of native forests and Kōkako. John Innes, Senior Researcher Manaaki Whenua highlights that “the small size of the island – by kōkako standards – has enabled nearly all pairings to be observed and recorded, but only because the people in SoTM have been so active and dedicated throughout all 25+ years since the founding pair was brought to the island. It is the only kōkako population (of 25 nationally) that has such detailed information.

The island is also the best place for the public to see a kōkako, because while there are larger populations, they tend to be in remote places, requiring quite a lot of fitness and knowledge.” Tautoko from Tiaki Te Mauri o Parininihi Trust and the Dept of Conservation explained the significance of this recovery programme for the return of taonga species to their ancestral whenua.

The Supporters’ community-focused conservation strategy was commended by the Joyce Fisher Charitable Trust, who support the island’s Growing Minds Schools outreach programme. The Chisholm Whitney Charitable trust highlighted that through the island’s unique preservation of flora and birdlife, the public has easy access to appreciate the spectacular natural environment of New Zealand. Iconic kiwi brand Moana Road highlighted how the island encourages outdoor enthusiasts. Finally, Massey University researcher, Dr. Elizabeth Parlato, and Dr. João Francisco Botelho from the Pontifical Catholic University of Chile detailed the scientific significance of the population monitoring programme on an international level, for its contributions to understanding how to recover a threatened species from the brink of extinction; Dr. Botelho added “More initiatives like this are needed worldwide.” Ms. Morag Fordham leads the renowned kōkako programme, and highlights the curious courting behaviours, which teach us all a thing or two about love.

Now, the project is open to a global public vote— the Supporters call on the voices from the team of 5.5 Million. For two weeks, from 29th October - 12th November (European time), vote Project #116 Tiritiri Matangi— New Zealand’s Conservation Taonga (Treasure) Island in the EOCA ‘WATER’ category. A vote for Tiritiri Matangi is a vote for Aotearoa!

For those inspired to visit the island, the Explorer Group Ferry sails Wednesday-Sunday. Earlier this year, Trip Advisor awarded the island with the Travellers’ Choice award for 2024— placing Tiritiri Matangi in the top 10% of the world conservation places, and also first-placed in Tāmaki Makaurau. The island’s conservation advocacy also recently was first-place for the Canon Oceania community-spirit grant. The Supporters also warmly invite everyone to their 30th November 2024 Lighthouse open day- celebrating the conservation legacy initiated by Former Lighthouse Keeper Ray Walter. Come check out what all the fuss is about!

Kōkako Anecdotes from Morag Fordham:

For me Parininihi “Pari” for short (he’s probably my favourite kōkako as he is such a SNAK –sensitive new age kōkako!) epitomises affectionate courting behaviour with his lady, Wairua. It’s lovely to see him searching for something nice to give her. He will also snuggle up to her and preen her. The female of a pair will sometimes return the affection. It also makes me smile when, after the titbit has been swallowed the presenting bird will then clean his/her partner’s beak.

Recently, early one morning I watched a male hop onto the branch close to his mate. She proceeded to examine him in detail. She then placed one foot on his head and gently pushed it down so she could groom him. I got the distinct feeling that she felt he had been a bit rushed with his morning ablutions, and was looking rather scruffy, and needed to be brought up to scratch before their day got under way.

Even though it is usually the female who builds the nest I have seen on more than one occasion a very enthusiastic male helping with the construction. Though sometimes the female looks rather disappointed with his efforts!

