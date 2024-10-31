Regional Plant Pathology And Entomology Workshop Enhances Biosecurity Capacity In The Pacific

24 October 2024

Image/Supplied

The United Nations Food Agriculture Organization estimates that 20 to 40 per cent of annual global crop production is lost to plant pests and diseases.

With increased trade and movement across borders, the risk of plant pests and diseases being transported is heightened if proper precautions are not taken.

In any effective biosecurity response to a pest and disease interception, initial laboratory identification of these pests or causative agents of diseases is vital to inform risk mitigation measures.

Pressure is placed on national governments and National Plant Protection Organisations (NPPOs) to strengthen their biosecurity and plant health protection systems for entry prevention and establishment, including being equipped to manage and control emerging threats.

To address these challenges and strengthen their efforts, Biosecurity and Plant Health officers from 15 Pacific countries and territories under the European Union-funded Safe Agricultural Trade Facilitation through Economic Integration in the Pacific (SAFE Pacific) project convened in Fiji for a “Plant Pathology and Entomology Training of Trainers” workshop in July this year.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Focussing on the key concepts and techniques in plant pathology and entomology, the training was delivered in partnership with the New Zealand Ministry for Primary Industries - Plant Health and Environment Laboratory. Through collaboration with the University of the South Pacific (USP), the team used the lecture room, the biology laboratory and its facilities to carry out this training.

In her address, the Pacific Community’s (SPC) Land Resources Division (LRD) Director, Ms Karen Mapusua, emphasised the importance of equipping biosecurity and plant protection professionals with the latest knowledge, skills, and technologies to tackle biosecurity threats.

“By equipping trainers with the expertise, they need to train others and build a robust network of experts who can work together to prevent and respond to plant diseases and pests,” Ms Mapusua said.

She said the workshop was not just about acquiring knowledge but building a community of practice.

“By sharing our expertise and experiences, we can strengthen our regional network of plant pathology and entomology technicians in the biosecurity space. We can learn from each other and collaborate more effectively to address the complex challenges we face.”

Participants of the training engaged in theory, practical and field immersion sessions, shared best practices, learnt diagnostic techniques and research methods. The knowledge and skills gained from the training will complement their ability to detect and control plant diseases and pests within their communities and countries.

Biosecurity Senior Officer (Airport and Seaport Clearance) from Niue, Ms Chervonne Vilila, said the training was a “Great refresher and an enjoyable experience in learning and gaining new skills”.

Senior Biosecurity Officer in Kiribati, Ms Tekataake Oromita, said the training content “Provided the appropriate knowledge and skills in identification and diagnostics”.

Ms Oromita said learning about Koch’s postulate was a new concept for her in plant disease identification.

“This is a useful method that I can apply in my country, noting the tools required to conduct the test can be accessed and are not too advanced,” she said.

A Plant Health professional from Papua New Guinea, Mr Ume Hebore, said entomology was an area he was unfamiliar with, and the training had enhanced his knowledge. “I am grateful that I can do that now,” he said adding that he was looking forward to imparting his newfound learnings with his colleagues and exploring regional training opportunities for knowledge sharing.

Biosecurity Officer in the Marshall Islands (RMI), Mr Byrelson Jacklick shared that the training would help him identify intercepted insects at the border.

“It is a challenge since infrastructure or equipment is not available; however being part of this training is very helpful,” he said.

Through the training, Mr Jacklick learnt new identification techniques and became acquainted with the terminology used in the scientific field.

With 24 years of experience as a Plant Biosecurity Officer in the Plant Health Unit in Vanuatu, Ms Sylvie Boulekouran said the training helped enhance diagnostic and identification skills for plant pests encountered at the border.

“Those pest emergences are becoming serious. Our borders must be prepared to learn about these pests and the protection measures we have,” she said.

About SAFE Pacific

Implemented across 15 Pacific countries, the SAFE Pacific project is funded by the European Union and implemented by the Pacific Community (SPC). SAFE Pacific provides targeted assistance to support small Pacific Island countries and territories to increase their export capacities and improve economic growth. Participants at the July workshop were from the Cook Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, Kiribati, Nauru, Niue, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Republic of Marshall Islands, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Timor Leste, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu.

© Scoop Media

