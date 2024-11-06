Ngā Manu Nature Reserve Celebrates The Return Of Tuatara To Ngāti Koata And Brook Waimārama Sanctuary

Waikanae, New Zealand | 06/11/2024

Ngā Manu Nature Reserve proudly announces the significant return of six treasured tuatara to Ngāti Koata and their new habitat at Brook Waimārama Sanctuary in Nelson. This meaningful translocation marks a milestone in the collaborative conservation efforts between Ngā Manu, mana whenua Te Ātiawa ki Whakarongotai, and Ngāti Koata, who entrusted these taonga species to the reserve’s care for the last two decades.

Mel Carr with adult tuatara / Supplied Group Photo featuring Ngā Manu staff with members of Ngāti Koata and Te Ātiawa ki Whakarongotai / Supplied

During the ceremony, Ngā Manu’s team welcomed Ngāti Koata representatives with manaakitanga, acknowledging the profound significance of this return. “Nau mai, haere mai,” began Anna McKenzie Hawea, Ngā Manu’s manager. “To our Ngāti Koata manuhiri, we thank you for trusting us with the care of these taonga species. It has been our privilege to be kaitiaki of these magnificent creatures and to support the restoration of tuatara populations across Aotearoa.”

Among the tuatara being returned, two mature adults were part of long-standing Head Start programme and came to the reserve 20 years ago. The programme began over 30 years and has enabled the safe rearing and release of over 1,000 tuatara to protected sanctuaries and predator-free sites. Due to its success, the tuatara population has expanded in safe habitats across New Zealand, making recent translocations increasingly rare. These returning tuatara represent not only the success of this vital conservation initiative but the deep respect for taonga species in the culture and care of Ngāti Koata.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The remaining four tuatara are juveniles, born at Ngā Manu in 2017 to parent tuatara Droopy and Sam, who are also of Ngāti Koata descent. Their safe passage to Brook Waimārama Sanctuary marks the next chapter in their journey, supported by the Brook Waimārama team.

As part of a larger initiative, representatives from Ngāti Koata and Brook Waimārama are travelling from Palmerston North to Ngā Manu and continuing to Wellington Zoo. Their journey includes gathering a total of 52 tuatara for translocation, culminating in their release into the protected habitat at Brook Waimārama Sanctuary. This collective effort highlights the ongoing dedication of these teams to enhance and safeguard tuatara populations across Aotearoa.

Ngā Manu Nature Reserve’s commitment to conservation and its alignment with kaupapa Māori underscore the values at the heart of its work. Protecting and nurturing taonga species is a mission integral to Ngā Manu’s role as kaitiaki (guardians) and enhances the natural and cultural legacy of Aotearoa New Zealand’s wildlife.

"Today, we celebrate not only the return of these tuatara to their whenua but also the collaborative efforts that make such conservation achievements possible," said Anna McKenzie Hawea. "It is an honour to support the resilience of these remarkable creatures and to see them flourish as they reconnect with their iwi and new sanctuary."

This return exemplifies the deep trust placed in Ngā Manu Nature Reserve as a steward of native species and as a beacon of conservation for the future of Aotearoa’s unique biodiversity.

© Scoop Media

