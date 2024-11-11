Infectious Diseases & Pandemic Preparedness Summit 2024

The latest science and initiatives to ensure Aotearoa New Zealand is best prepared for future pandemics and other infectious diseases threats will be shared at a Summit in Wellington this week.

The Infectious Diseases & Pandemic Preparedness Summit is hosted by the country’s infectious diseases research platform Te Niwha and brings together researchers, communities and government agencies who are working together to make the most impact.

View the programme: https://avenues.eventsair.com/infectious-diseases-pandemic-preparedness-summit-2024/programme

The Day 1 (Tuesday 12 November) programme includes:

Keynote: How prepared is the world for the next pandemic? Dr Maria Van Kerkhova, WHO, Geneva, Switzerland.

How prepared is the world for the next pandemic? Dr Maria Van Kerkhova, WHO, Geneva, Switzerland. Talks on boosting surveillance for avian influenza, and identifying drugs or drug combinations to combat seasonal influenza and Staphylococcus infections.

The Day 2 (Wednesday 13 November) programme includes:

Keynote: Transforming how we combat infectious diseases: nucleosides, nucleotides and nucleic acids. Professor Gary Evans, Victoria University of Wellington.

Transforming how we combat infectious diseases: nucleosides, nucleotides and nucleic acids. Professor Gary Evans, Victoria University of Wellington. Talks on the association between drinking water and gastro disease, repurposing cancer drugs as antivirals, and transmission of pneumococcal and meningococcal viruses.

A spotlight on mātauranga Māori excellence.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The Day 3 (Thursday 14 November) programme includes:

Keynote: What is Australia doing to prepare for the next pandemic? Professor Paul Kelly recently retired Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of the Department of Health and Aged Care, Australia.

What is Australia doing to prepare for the next pandemic? Professor Paul Kelly recently retired Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of the Department of Health and Aged Care, Australia. Talks on developing vaccines to rejuvenate the ageing immune system; native viruses of Aotearoa; and improving pandemic plans to better address the needs of migrant and refugee communities.

Charting the way forward for a joint response to infectious diseases – scientists, communities and government.

© Scoop Media

