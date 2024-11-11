Otago Scientist Awarded Prestigious Fellowship For Antibiotic Resistant ‘Superbugs’ Research

Dr Leah Smith, a research fellow at the University of Otago, has been awarded the 2024 L’Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science Fellowship for her research into phage therapy – an evolving field that looks to address the impact that increasing strains of antibiotic-resistant bacteria have on global populations.

“Antibiotic-resistant bacteria pose a serious threat to human health, with the rise of so-called superbugs rapidly outpacing the development of new antibiotics,” says Dr Smith. “To address the problem of antibiotic resistance, we need to shift gears and think about alternative treatment strategies.”

The World Health Organization estimates that by 2050, 10 million deaths a year could be the result of antimicrobial resistance*. Phages, a type of virus that only infect bacteria, are ‘experts’ at targeting and killing harmful bacteria before they replicate.

At the centre of Dr Smith’s research is gaining a better understanding of phage therapy, where phages are used to treat infections. Phage therapy could offer a more effective solution for treating bacteria such as MRSA*; a prevalent hospital superbug that has become resistant to many forms of antibiotics.

Today, just 33.3% of scientific researchers globally are women, with less than 25% making up the most senior leadership positions. The L’Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science Fellowship is focused on recognising and promoting the important role that women play in science.

“Being recognised by L’Oréal has definitely given me a confidence boost. Worldwide, the number of women in senior academic positions is disproportionally low, and a lot of junior researchers lack mentorship from women colleagues. If I hadn’t received strong mentorship from a woman researcher early in my career, I probably wouldn’t be a scientist today. As a L’Oréal Fellow, I am privileged to ‘pay it forward’ by serving as a mentor for other women and girls in science,” says Dr Smith.

Dr Smith started her studies in her home country of the U.S, becoming the first in her family to go through the college system. She faced many challenges on her journey to becoming the scientist she is today, including having to take a five-year break from study and working two jobs, one on night shift, to pay for her tuition.

But for Dr Smith, the sacrifices were worth it, because of her continuously growing passion for science. “What I love about science is the potential of discovering new things that maybe no one on the planet has studied before. While some of what we do in research can result in dead-ends, when you make that breakthrough, the results are so rewarding,” she said.

Dr Smith will use her $25,000 prize to visit one of her scientific collaborators at her lab in Portugal to learn new skills and techniques necessary to take her research further. Skills and insights from the trip will be shared with other scientists in her Otago lab.

“Phages are viruses that only kill bacteria. The use of phages as a therapy against antibiotic-resistant bacteria could be a way of the future,” Dr Smith says.

Chief Corporate Affairs & Engagement Officer at L'Oréal Australia & New Zealand, Marnie Carroll said "Dr. Leah Smith, our 2024 For Women in Science New Zealand Fellow, is a remarkable scientist whose work embodies the mission of this fellowship.

“Her research highlights why supporting women in science is so vital, as we cannot afford to miss out on the contributions of these great minds and the positive changes they bring to the world. We are incredibly proud to support Dr. Smith's journey through the L’Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science fellowship.”

Outside of her demanding research schedule, Dr Smith still makes the time to support other women in science as a PhD co-supervisor to three female PhD students at the University of Otago.

“I am where I am today because someone gave me an opportunity, and I want to give that same opportunity to others, which I can do as a mentor to women in science.”

Dr Smith will be presented the fellowship in Melbourne, Victoria on the 14 November 2024, alongside four trailblazing female Australian scientists.

Notes

*Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) occurs when bacteria and viruses no longer respond to antimicrobial medicines, such as antibiotics. AMR is one of the top global public health and development threats, with AMR estimated to be directly responsible for 1.27 million deaths in 2019. Read more about AMR here at WHO.

*MRSA, short for Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, are bacteria that are resistant to the usual antibiotics used in the treatment of infections. MRSA is predominantly found in hospitals and institutions such as nursing homes, referred to as Hospital acquired (HA) MRSA. Due to its resistance to antibiotics, MRSA is more difficult to treat and has the potential to become life-threatening. Read more about MRSA here at DermNet NZ.

© Scoop Media

