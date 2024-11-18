Tūhura Otago Museum Returns To The Pacific For 2024 Science Expo

Tūhura Otago Museum's outreach team, led by Senior Science Engagement Coordinator Marijn Kouwenhoven, is heading to the Cook Islands once again to support the 2024 Science Expo on Mangaia, November 26-28. This marks the continuation of a highly successful partnership that has been a vital bridge between STEM education and the Pacific community since its inception.

The Science Expo was originally conceived by Craig Grant and the Museum’s Outreach team in 2017, starting with a tour of the Far from Frozen climate change science showcase. Inspired by a lack of science communication, despite global research teams working in the region, the museum team sought to bring interactive science experiences to Pacific nations. With support from the US Embassy and MFAT, the project has successfully evolved into an on-going partnership with the region.

“After our first showcase, the response was so positive that we knew we had to keep the momentum going,” said Craig Grant. “What started as a small project has now evolved into a major event. The Cook Islands Prime Minister, Mark Brown, called for it to become a biannual fixture. This year’s Expo will involve researchers from New Zealand, Australia, Hawaii and the Cook Islands themselves.”

The 2024 Expo will feature the Museum’s Tūhura Tuarangi – Space Science Showcase, which explores space technologies and their role in addressing challenges like climate change. Highlights include a live connection to researchers working in Antarctica and a special message from NASA astronaut Dr. Kjell Lindgren. In addition, the Museum has created an interactive celestial navigation display and a tribute to local STEM hero, Sir Thomas Davis.

“Sir Tom’s legacy is a powerful reminder of the potential in every individual, no matter where they come from,” said Kouwenhoven. “We hope his story inspires the next generation of Pacific innovators.”

The Expo is a direct result of the Museum's long-standing commitment to supporting STEM in the Pacific. It’s an event that has not only earned the support of the local community but has also gained recognition at the highest levels of government, highlighting the importance of fostering STEM education in the region.

