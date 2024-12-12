Top Scholars Call For Collins To Reverse Changes To Science Funding

Some of Aotearoa New Zealand’s top scholars are calling for the Minister of Science, Innovation and Technology Judith Collins to reverse recent changes to national science funding.

They say her announcement to cut humanities, social science, and fundamental science funding will damage our economy in the long run and leave our research sector behind most OECD countries.

The open letter is signed by 80 Rutherford Discovery Fellows, in response to Minister Collins’ announcement on December 4 that the government will disband the humanities and social science Marsden Fund panels and ensure half of Marsden funding will go towards research with “economic benefits to New Zealand”.

Spokesperson Tim Angeli-Gordon, who was selected as a Rutherford Discovery Fellow in 2018, says “I find it immensely ironic that the Minister is basing this decision on its benefit to the economy, when the study of the economy is itself classed as a social science”.

“As someone who is an engineer and applied science researcher, personally I would benefit from the extra funding, but it’s one of the worst decisions I’ve heard in my entire career because we all benefit from social sciences, humanities, and fundamental science.”

Tim says the Minister’s decision “undermines the research sector as a whole and works against the betterment of society. This is highlighted by the fact that 80 Rutherford Discovery Fellows have signed this joint statement denouncing the Minister’s changes to the research funding landscape in Aotearoa. These fellows operate in research fields of science, technology, engineering, mathematics, medicine, music, history, law, mātauranga Māori, education, and so many more. The fact that we’ve come together as a diverse group of researchers with a unified voice on this topic speaks volumes.”

The open letter points out social sciences themselves have been shown to have economic impact.

It explains “Projects such as Exploring the hidden childcare struggles of parents working in a 24/7 economy, and others, provide crucial evidence for policy making aimed at boosting economic growth and supporting the economic wellbeing of Aotearoa.”

But the Marsden Fund is better known for allowing top scholars to undertake ‘blue skies’ research – investigations that often lead to major breakthroughs and underpin future applied science.

The letter cites independent evaluation that shows “reducing blue skies funding in favour of near-term economic priorities will undermine economic benefits to New Zealand.”

There are also subtle changes to the fund that signal dangerous political overreach.

The letter says, “A key change to the Marsden Terms of Reference is the removal of the line: "The research is not subject to government’s socio-economic priorities." These funding changes can be seen as the latest in a series of concerted efforts by politicians to control the production of knowledge in Aotearoa, and types of knowledge held by the public.”

Far-reaching impacts both abroad and at home

At an international scale, it is widely acknowledged by the scientific community that our most pressing issues are best answered with interdisciplinary research, incorporating plural knowledge systems (including mātauranga Māori).

The letter says changes announced by Minister Collins will damage New Zealand’s reputation as a global thought leader. This will reduce our ability to obtain international grants, our university rankings and our ability to attract top scientific talent for our research teams.

The signatories point out that mātauranga Māori (Māori knowledge) is a strategic asset that helps us stand out on the international stage, but we also are legally obliged to foster its continued existence and growth.

“Over the past 30 years of the Marsden fund, many Māori-led and Māori-focused projects have been funded that have led to novel knowledge, policy impact, international renown, and innovation in science.

“Many universities and research institutions aim to uphold Te Tiriti o Waitangi / The Treaty of Waitangi in their policies and strategic plans. These funding cuts will impact their ability to do this through directing funding away from Māori researchers and the faculties that support them. Increasingly, this research funding supports researchers employed in Wānanga, Māori community organisations, iwi-owned entities, or Māori small businesses. These funding cuts will affect their ability to operate.”

Recommendations

The collective of past and present Rutherford Discovery Fellows specifically requests that the Minister of Science, Innovation and Technology Judith Collins:

· Reinstate the humanities and social sciences Marsden Fund panels.

· Return to the previous terms of reference for the Marsden Fund, including removing the requirement for half of the funded projects to demonstrate economic benefits to Aotearoa New Zealand.

· Restore the availability of the Catalyst Fund to humanities and social sciences projects.

· Ensure that future research reform is evidence-based, aligned with international best practice, and developed through robust consultation with diverse groups of academics, scientists, and researchers.

Read the full open letter here: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1nXIU9hEec0FzXtrhnqYdEtRMrw-5WNFGDIFf4F_r76g/edit?tab=t.0

