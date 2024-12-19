Scion’s Novel Internship Model Connects Talent With Industry

Henri Baillères, general manager of forests to timber products at Scion / Supplied

A technical challenge presented by New Zealand’s premium glulam manufacturer, Techlam, has led to an exciting partnership with Scion, fostering a unique international collaboration.

In response to Techlam's request for expertise, Scion proposed an innovative solution: inviting Jean Margerie, a student from France’s prestigious engineering school École nationale supérieure d'Arts et Métiers (ENSAM), to join the project on a six-month joint internship.

Henri Baillères, Scion’s general manager of forests to timber products, says while Scion has long collaborated with the Levin-based company, this new partnership bridges industry and research, combining expertise and knowledge.

“When Techlam approached us for support, we saw an opportunity to meet their challenge with an innovative, mutually beneficial solution. For Techlam, it provided access to advanced equipment and research expertise that allowed them to expand their project scope and gain valuable insights into their processes. For Scion, this collaboration offered a direct link to industry, enabling us to apply our research in real-world settings and gain practical feedback to drive product innovation,” he says.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Jean joined Scion in February 2024, after travelling over 20,000 km to New Zealand, to support Techlam's efforts in improving quality control for glulam beams. He split his time between research at Scion and hands-on work at Techlam.

“Partnerships like this are central to Scion's mandate and strategic approach, fostering cross-sector collaborations to advance forestry research, drive innovation, and promote sustainable forestry practices,” Henri says.

Since its establishment 30 years ago, Techlam has grown from a small operation into a company with more than 50 staff, supplying radiata pine glulam beams across New Zealand, South Pacific, and globally. Managing director Brett Hamilton says the partnership with Scion and ENSAM is transformative. “Jean tackled our most pressing challenges and contributed to research and development, driving improvements in both product quality and innovation in glulam manufacturing,” he says.

Brett highlights ENSAM’s status as a prestigious engineering institution known for producing high-calibre students. "The advanced, industry-focused training at ENSAM emphasises practical problem-solving and project leadership, not just theoretical knowledge. This approach has allowed Jean to apply his expertise directly to our processes, achieving impressive results.”

For Jean, the internship was the final piece in completing his studies in engineering. He says his first impressions were overwhelming, but the support from Scion, Techlam, and ENSAM was the key to his success.

The internship had three distinct phases. First, a new testing device was implemented on the production line to measure a beam’s stiffness without damaging it, enhancing quality control. The second phase involved two months in Techlam’s factory focused on improving product consistency. Finally, back at Scion, research explored creating hybrid beams with exotic and carbon fibres, aiming for innovative beams compatible with Techlam’s existing processes. Although only a proof of concept was developed, it set the stage for future advancements.

Jean says this was a unique way to do an internship and a great way to shape his career.

"Working in industry and research has been invaluable, giving me insight into the challenges and opportunities in each field. This experience has shaped my perspective and strengthened my career path in engineering."

Jean is not the first engineering student from ENSAM to intern at Scion. He follows in the footsteps of Scion wood process engineer Romain Meot, who joined Scion in 2023 and played a pivotal role in establishing this successful partnership. Romain mentored Jean and was a vital link between Scion and Techlam.

“The main advantage for students here is access to experts in many fields. They can reach out to specialists to solve technical problems, giving them well-rounded support.”

Techlam quality control manager Dave Hollows also mentored Jean during his time with the company. He notes the significant impact of Jean’s fresh perspective. “Jean collaborated closely with Techlam and Scion to drive the development of innovative, sustainable building materials, and his insights have brought immense value to our team. On a personal level, Jean reminded me to approach challenges thoughtfully, question assumptions and look at problems through a more analytical lens.”

Dave says this shift in mindset has fundamentally changed the way we approach problem-solving across our operations. “Having someone from the outside allowed us to step back and reconsider practices we’ve grown accustomed to. Jean’s questions often prompted us to think differently about things we’d taken for granted.

“In many ways, he mentored us by encouraging a broader view of situations we hadn’t fully examined before.”

Jean’s internship ended in August but he worked at Techlam for three additional months and is looking towards a new position starting next year, working alongside Scion and Techlam.

Scion plans to replicate this collaborative model with other companies, furthering industry innovation and strengthening global connections. Henri notes the growing interest from highly skilled students at prestigious institutions in New Zealand and worldwide who are eager to join Scion for internships, bringing specialised expertise in engineering and problem-solving.

“For these students to make a real impact, we need more organisations to step forward and collaborate,” he says. “Companies gain fresh solutions, elevate their projects, and benefit from these dynamic, solution-driven minds, ultimately helping lift the industry standard.”

© Scoop Media

