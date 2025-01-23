Universities NZ Welcomes Findings In Science System Advisory Group Report

Universities New Zealand – Te Pōkai Tara welcomes the first report of the Science System Advisory Group. This is the first major review of our Science, Innovation, and Research system in more than thirty years.

We agree that an effective Science, Innovation, and Technology system is key to a productive economy and that universities sit at the heart of that.

“The university system is a major player in New Zealand’s science, innovation and technology system, home to approximately 50% of all New Zealand’s researchers,” says Professor Grant Edwards, Chair of Universities NZ and Vice-Chancellor of Lincoln University.

“We look forward to continuing our contribution to New Zealand’s economic reform through the substantial impact of our university research and graduates.”

“Universities have long advocated for an advisory group (Briefing to the Incoming Science and Innovation and Technology Minister, SSAG submission, Te Ara Paerangi submission) to provide stewardship. The proposed Prime Minister’s Science, Technology and Innovation Advisory Council (PMSTIAC) and the National Research Council both seem key to a more strategic and prioritised investment approach that will unlock long term value. We see the appointment of the members of this group as being critical to its success.”

“Although there is a lot of detail to work through and much to unpick as this progresses,” says Universities NZ Chief Executive Chris Whelan, “there is a lot that we agree with and support.”

“We do however see some potential risks around the proposed Higher Education Council to oversee the strategic direction of universities. We have a small university system and our Vice-Chancellors already work closely together with key ministers and agencies on strategic priorities. On the information provided to date it is unclear how another body would complement existing arrangements and deliver better value.”

“We echo the views of the Chairs of the Crown Research Institutes (CRIs) in welcoming the recommended changes for that sector. The proposed changes will better position CRIs for meeting the long-term research needs of this country and will strengthen opportunities for research collaboration and coordination with the university sector.”

