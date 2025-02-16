Life X DNA Provides Advanced Genetic Methylation Testing for Perth and Adelaide Customers

Life X DNA, a trusted name in genetic health testing, offers comprehensive methylation testing for individuals in Perth and Adelaide. With the growing awareness of DNA-based wellness, these at-home test kits empower individuals to understand their methylation function and genetic factors that influence overall health.

Methylation is an essential biological process that affects detoxification, cardiovascular health, and brain function. By analysing genetic markers such as MTHFR variations, folate metabolism, and homocysteine levels, Life X DNA helps individuals identify potential health risks and make informed lifestyle choices.

Residents in Western Australia can now access high-quality methylation tests in Perth through Life X DNA’s easy-to-use test kits. The process is simple and non-invasive, using a quick cheek-swab test to provide precise genetic insights.

"We believe that knowledge is power when it comes to health," said Robert Van der Moigg. "Our genetic methylation tests offer personalised insights, allowing individuals to take proactive steps towards optimal wellness."

Life X DNA also provides genetic methylation testing for customers in Adelaide, ensuring that more people can benefit from science-backed genetic analysis.

For more details or to order a test, visit the Life X DNA website today.

About Life X DNA

Life X DNA is a leading provider of genetic methylation testing in Australia and New Zealand. Using advanced DNA analysis and AI-powered reporting, the company helps individuals optimise their health, detoxification processes, and cardiovascular function with science-backed insights.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

