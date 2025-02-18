Super Genes, Does Evolution Need Them?

Senior Lecturer Dr Sarah Flanagan’s research has looked at the evolutionary significance of super genes and their potential role in species survival (Photo/Supplied)

Te Whare Wānanga o Waitaha | University of Canterbury (UC) Senior Lecturer Dr Sarah Flanagan is trying to understand whether super clusters of genes inherited together that influence significant traits such as reproductive behaviours and survival strategies are necessary to the future of a species.

“Super genes have fascinated scientists for years because of their ability to explain diverse traits within a single species,” says Dr Flanagan. “For example, in some fish species, males exhibit two distinct reproductive tactics: some guard nests and care for offspring, while others, known as ‘sneakers,’ mimic females to fertilise eggs covertly.

“I wanted to know whether the presence of super genes could explain these behavioural and physical differences.”

The study found that while super genes can drive distinct traits, they are not always necessary. “Traits shaped by multiple genes, known as polygenic traits, can emerge without the presence of super genes, as long as a sufficient number of contributing genes exist.”

While the research is not focused on a specific species, it builds a theoretical framework for predicting the role of super genes in real-world scenarios.

The findings also point to potential applications in studying a wide range of species, from birds and insects to mammals. This includes a current application to further understand species with complex reproductive behaviours, such as fish that fan their eggs to ensure oxygen supply.

Dr Flanagan’s study challenges existing assumptions and opens new doors for evolutionary biology.

“This research provides a foundation for understanding how traits evolve and persist,” she says. “We’re now better equipped to identify when and where super genes might play a critical role in the survival and reproductive strategies of a species.”

The research has recently been published here: https://royalsocietypublishing.org/doi/10.1098/rspb.2024.1715?_cldee=jLdCrgmL0Dy1mzvL9votHKsgNFMgpk5Sd-eVqdagjLY6bNKfs_b52MrjfPWS2fD7&recipientid=contact-af731e301a68ea11a811000d3ad199c8-486d4a3668864cef8e076457b558b22c&esid=3f70eabb-6ded-ef11-9341-6045bdc3343c

