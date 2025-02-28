Enhances Data Centre Capabilities To Meet Growing Demand For Secure And Scalable Infrastructure

As digital transformation accelerates, businesses are increasingly reliant on secure, high-performance infrastructure to support critical operations. To meet this demand, the leading data centre in Melbourne, Micron21, is providing advanced cloud solutions, cybersecurity, and hosting capabilities tailored for enterprises, government agencies, and technology providers.

As Australia's first Tier IV-certified Australian data centre, Micron21 offers a fully fault-tolerant facility guaranteeing 99.995% availability. The data centre features quadruple redundant power delivered by four independent circuits, each supported by:

Independent Power Distribution Systems (PDUs)

Independent Switchboards

Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPSs)

Triple external 1MW generators

To ensure optimal efficiency, the facility utilizes an Emerson intelligent double conversion UPS platform with an industry-leading efficiency of 98.5%. Cooling is managed through two separate systems: a primary Emerson precision cooling chilled-water platform providing indirect integrated free cooling, and an alternative chilled gas system. This dual approach ensures continuous cooling, with the use of EC fans in all CRAC units reducing energy consumption by 25% compared to traditional AC motors.

Security is paramount at Micron21. The data centre is an AS ISO 14520 compliant building equipped with fully redundant VESDA detection and a ProInert (IG-55) Fire Suppression System. Physical security measures include:

24x7x365 monitoring

PCI DSS Level 1 compliance

Access control with anti-pass back on all doors

Motion-activated lighting

Two-factor biometric readers in all mission-critical zones

Escorting of all visitors accessing rack equipment

Comprehensive CCTV coverage with detailed surveillance and audit logs retained for three years

Micron21's infrastructure also boasts redundant multi-homed BGP routing via an independent international network, ensuring uninterrupted performance for mission-critical applications. Clients benefit from ISO 27001-certified protocols, state-of-the-art hardware, and robust DDoS protection.

Understanding the importance of a conducive environment for clients, the facility offers secure WiFi throughout, an executive boardroom available for meetings, a communal area equipped with entertainment options, an onsite gym, and a fully serviced kitchen.

With the increasing adoption of cloud computing and the rise of cyber threats, businesses are seeking partners that can deliver both resilience and innovation. Micron21's investment in its facilities and technology underscores its commitment to providing the highest standard of service in the industry.

About Micron21

Micron21 is a trusted Australian data centre service provider based in Melbourne, offering enterprise-grade cloud hosting, cybersecurity, and managed IT solutions. With a focus on performance, security, and reliability, Micron21 supports businesses of all sizes with cutting-edge technology and unparalleled expertise.

