New Deep Sea Mining Study Shows Ecosystem Recovery From Mining Could Take Centuries

A new study shows that the damage from deep sea mining would be so severe that any recovery from mining could take hundreds of years.

Responding to the study by the UK's National Oceanography Centre in the scientific journal, Nature, David Santillo, Senior Scientist at Greenpeace Research Laboratories says: "This very study shows clear and tangible impacts to the seabed four decades on and also highlights that there is a reduced abundance and diversity of species in the area that was mined. The study warns that ecological recovery would likely take centuries or longer, adding to the multitude of existing warnings from scientists that deep sea mining could have severe and long-lasting impacts on the deep.

Removing the nodules removes part of the ecosystem on which life in these areas depends."

Louisa Casson, Greenpeace International campaigner, who is attending this week’s International Seabed Authority meeting says: "The deep sea mining industry is trying to spin this study in their favour - but the reality and broader scientific consensus is clear; deep sea mining causes long term trauma to the seabed and deep sea ecosystem.

"We’ve seen promising progress towards a moratorium at this week’s ISA meeting and this latest evidence makes it even more clear why governments must act now to stop deep sea mining before it ever starts."

Greenpeace Aotearoa seabed mining campaigner Juressa Lee adds: "This study confirms that deep sea mining would have an adverse impact on the health of the ocean and the Pacific way of life that depends on it. Vulnerable coastal communities will pay the highest price if deep sea mining takes place, harming the fish populations that provide food and livelihoods for many Indigenous Pacific communities."

