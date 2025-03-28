Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Life X DNA Brings At-Home Genetic Testing To Melbourne And Brisbane

Friday, 28 March 2025, 2:21 pm
Press Release: Life X DNA

Australians are increasingly turning to at-home genetic testing to better understand how their DNA may influence health outcomes, lifestyle needs, and long-term wellbeing. With interest growing in preventative health and personalised nutrition, home-based test kits are making DNA analysis more accessible than ever — no clinic visits required.

Life X DNA, a provider of advanced genetic methylation analysis, offers at-home DNA test kits that enable individuals to collect a DNA sample and receive a comprehensive breakdown of how their genes may impact key functions such as detoxification, inflammation, cognitive performance, and nutrient processing. Rather than relying on in-person clinic appointments, users receive their kits by post and complete the sample collection in their own time.

For those in Victoria, Life X DNA provides convenient DNA testing in Melbourne through its at-home kits, giving residents the opportunity to gain insights into their genetic health without needing to attend a clinic.

Residents of Queensland can access the same clinic-free experience, with DNA testing in Brisbane available for individuals seeking personalised information on how their genetic makeup influences key health areas.

Each kit examines over 20 million SNPs (single nucleotide polymorphisms) and uses AI-powered analysis to produce personalised reports. These include interpretations of methylation activity and MTHFR variants, along with guidance on diet, lifestyle, and supplementation strategies tailored to the user’s unique profile.

With growing interest in proactive, personalised healthcare, services like these are helping Australians take control of their wellbeing in a practical, accessible way — from the comfort of home.

