Datadog Expands Log Management Offering With New Long-Term Retention, Search And Data Residency Capabilities

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today at DASH announced new capabilities in its log management suite, which are designed to help organisations optimise logging costs at scale and meet the stringent data retention, auditability and data residency requirements of regulated industries.

Logs are critical for threat detection, incident response and audit trails. However, lack of flexibility, high costs and data retention limitations remain roadblocks for security and compliance teams. Financial services, healthcare and insurance companies face similar challenges, having to comply with regulations and maintain full control over sensitive operational data, including their logs. Likewise, organisations operating under regional data residency laws or internal security policies are often required to store data within controlled environments, whether on-premises or in-region cloud infrastructure.

These organisations need to remain compliant while having a scalable and efficient log management strategy. Traditional solutions, however, often introduce high costs, operational overhead and fragmented workflows.

At its DASH conference in 2023, Datadog launched Flex Logs, which has since become one of its fastest-growing products. Flex Logs decouples the costs of log storage from the costs of querying. It provides both short- and long-term log retention for a nominal monthly fee without sacrificing visibility, enabling streamlined correlation between all of an organisation’s logs, metrics and traces.

To help companies meet data residency regulations, policies and preferences—while further optimising cost and efficiency—Datadog has launched new log management capabilities that build on the foundation set by Flex Logs. Datadog’s latest enhancements enable organisations to support modern SIEM and security workflows while maintaining full visibility, cost consciousness and operational efficiency:

Archive Search queries logs from customer-owned cold storage without requiring re-indexing. Archived logs can be searched the same way as logs under retention in the Log Explorer without introducing new tools or extra training. Datadog keeps the user experience consistent, regardless of the age of logs.

queries logs from customer-owned cold storage without requiring re-indexing. Archived logs can be searched the same way as logs under retention in the Log Explorer without introducing new tools or extra training. Datadog keeps the user experience consistent, regardless of the age of logs. Flex Frozen is a new storage tier extending log retention to over seven years, eliminating the need for managing and securing external archives. Built for audit-heavy, compliance-driven environments, Flex Frozen simplifies data retention by keeping logs inside Datadog in order to reduce overhead, simplify reporting and analytics, and improve accessibility.

is a new storage tier extending log retention to over seven years, eliminating the need for managing and securing external archives. Built for audit-heavy, compliance-driven environments, Flex Frozen simplifies data retention by keeping logs inside Datadog in order to reduce overhead, simplify reporting and analytics, and improve accessibility. CloudPrem enables enterprises to deploy Datadog’s indexing and search capabilities within their own infrastructure. Whether it’s due to regional data residency laws or internal compliance mandates, customers can now keep their logs local—while continuing to use the Datadog UI and workflows they trust.

Michael Whetten (Photo/Supplied)

“As compliance standards grow more complex and global data regulations tighten, organisations face mounting pressure to retain log data longer, search it faster and keep it where it belongs,” said Michael Whetten, VP of Product at Datadog. “With today’s launches, Datadog makes it easier to manage logs, control their costs and stay compliant without sacrificing performance, accessibility or the user experience.”

To learn more about Datadog’s latest log management capabilities, please visit: https://www.datadoghq.com/product/log-management/.

