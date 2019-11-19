Trump administration is a threat to international peace and

November 18, 2019

Dr. Ashrawi: Trump administration is a threat to international peace and security

The announcement made by US Secretary of State has no legal validity.

The US neither has the right nor agency to rewrite international law and deface the rules-based international order based on its perverse ideological leanings.

Israeli settlements are a grave violation of international law, including international humanitarian law. They also constitute a war crime according to the Rome Statute. These are solid facts that the Trump administration cannot alter or unravel.

This announcement reaffirms Palestine’s assessment that the Trump administration is a threat to international peace and security because it is a partner in Israeli crimes and provides political cover for its pervasive violations.

This administration is a threat the international community must confront with consistency and moral clarity.

The Palestinian leadership will continue to pursue justice and redress through all available legal and political avenues. Palestine remains solidly committed to international law and at the forefront of defending the values and principles for which it stands. It is time for responsible states to take collective action that rises to the level of threat this administration’s lawlessness presents to the world.



