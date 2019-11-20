World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Trump settlements announcement blatant disregard for law

Wednesday, 20 November 2019, 8:53 am
Press Release: International Trade Union Confederation

The statement by the Trump administration recognising Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian land shows blatant disregard for the rule of law, according to the ITUC.

“The statement by the US government changes nothing in international law. The settlements remain illegal, without question. While in the short term the statement attracts news headlines for President Trump, the longer-term consequences for the rights and situation of the Palestinian people could be extremely destructive. The ITUC is resolutely committed to a negotiated agreement for a two-state solution in line with international law,” said ITUC General Secretary Sharan Burrow.

The International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) represents 207 million members of 331 affiliates in 163 countries and territories.

