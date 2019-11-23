US Acknowledges That Israel’s Settlements Are Not Illegal

22 November 2019 CHRISTCHURCH, NEW ZEALAND -- NZ Friends of Israel welcomes the US announcement on Monday November 18, that acknowledges that Israel’s settlements in Judea and Samaria (also known as the West Bank) are not illegal.

Most international law opinions that suggest otherwise are based on a misapplication of the Fourth Geneva Convention which was never written with the Middle Eastern situation in mind. The original convention expected that the land of a sovereign state was being occupied by another sovereign state.

This is not the case with the lands of the Middle East. Following the fall of the Ottoman Empire and the end of the Second World War, there was no legitimate sovereign over the disputed lands.

The US announcement affirms the fact that Jews have always been indigenous to the region and are not foreign colonizers.

With the resurgence of anti-Semitism in many countries of the world, the foresight and wisdom of the League of Nations in mandating the establishment of a Jewish homeland, is unfortunately being vindicated.

NZ Friends of Israel is a registered charity that fights racial prejudice and intolerance by raising awareness of Jewish history and culture.

