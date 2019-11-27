Cognovi Labs Launches Event Impact App on Bloomberg's Portal

uesday, 26 November 2019, 21:30 HKT/SGT

Cognovi Labs Launches Event Impact App on Bloomberg's App Portal

New Cognovi App brings consumer insights to the financial sector

COLUMBUS, OH and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE, Nov 26, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Cognovi Labs, a market leader in Emotion Artificial Intelligence, and Bloomberg announced today the launch of a new Event Impact App on the Bloomberg App Portal. The app gives Bloomberg subscribers a tool to estimate, in real-time, if a corporate event could affect consumer purchasing intent and future sales.

"As an investor, you cannot avoid the unexpected, but you can be informed when it happens. Having insight into the importance of a company-specific event, days - if not weeks - before other information becomes available, allows our clients to make better business decisions in real time," explained Beni Gradwohl, Cognovi Labs' Co-founder and CEO.

Mike King, Bloomberg App Portal Global Business Manager, said, "Cognovi Labs' Event Impact App is a strong example of how data science technologies can complement existing Bloomberg functionality. This app helps demonstrate our drive to be the leading Capital Markets FinTech destination."

The Cognovi Labs Event Impact App is available on the Bloomberg App Portal to Bloomberg subscribers {APPS COGNOVI}. The Bloomberg App Portal gives Bloomberg subscribers instantaneous access to a diverse library of financial tools provided both by Bloomberg and software developers from around the world. Bloomberg reviews and selects applications for its portal based on a variety of parameters, chief among them the ability for the application to add value to Bloomberg's existing feature set and financial information resources.

About Cognovi Labs

Cognovi Labs' award-winning Emotion AI combines machine learning with behavioral psychology to quantify how people make decisions and how it affects the outcome, from corporate sales to political events. Clients range from investment management firms to large corporations.

Cognovi Labs underlying technology was originally developed at the Kno.e.sis Center at WSU in Dayton, Ohio, a globally recognized research center in semantic processing and AI. The company is a graduate of Ikove's Startup Nursery in Columbus, Ohio.

About Bloomberg

Bloomberg, the global business and financial information and news leader, gives influential decision makers a critical edge by connecting them to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas. The company's strength - delivering data, news and analytics through innovative technology, quickly and accurately - is at the core of the Bloomberg Terminal. Bloomberg's enterprise solutions build on the company's core strength: leveraging technology to allow customers to access, integrate, distribute and manage data and information across organizations more efficiently and effectively. For more information about Bloomberg please visit Bloomberg.com/company or request a demo.

BLOOMBERG, BLOOMBERG TERMINAL and BLOOMBERG APP PORTAL are trademarks and service marks of Bloomberg Finance L.P., a Delaware limited partnership, or its subsidiaries. All rights reserved.



ends

© Scoop Media

