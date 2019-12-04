Get ready for 2019 MAMA across the world with Twitter

MAMA partners with Twitter to give K-pop fans worldwide exclusive content from K-pop artistes/bands, including red carpet 360 and Livestream, #TwitterBlueRoom 'Thank You stage', Star Countdown video series and Worldwide Fans' Choice voting on Twitter

SEOUL, KOREA, Dec 3, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Twitter and Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA), one of the biggest music awards shows in Asia, have joined hands to engage K-pop fans worldwide on Twitter. This year, MAMA will bring the star-studded event closer to fans around the world with four global activations on Twitter: the red carpet 360 and livestream, the #TwitterBlueRoom 'Thank You stage', the Star Countdown video series, and Worldwide Fans' Choice voting. Fans can also join the #2019MAMA and #MAMARedcarpet conversations on Twitter with customized emojis using both hashtags.

From voting for their favourite K-pop artistes and bands to keeping updated on the live events; Twitter is the best place for global K-pop fans to participate in the 2019 MAMA event experience, find out what's happening in real-time, and to talk about it with other K-pop fans.

Here are the best ways for fans to get real-time views of their favorite K-pop artistes/bands at 2019 MAMA:

- From December 4, 16:00 (JST) fans can watch the #MAMARedCarpet in real-time on Twitter and set up notifications via a special live page (https://twitter.com/i/events/1192190862660272129). Enhancing the experience is Twitter's Redcarpet 360, where fans from around the world will get to join in on all the red carpet buzz and activities. The Redcarpet 360 will offer up a 360-degree view of the star-studded event exclusively on Twitter, as K-pop artists and Korean celebrities take to the red carpet.

- After their award win, artists/bands will visit the 'Thank you stage' to share their excitement and thank their fans worldwide through the #TwitterBlueRoom.

Leading up to the highly anticipated event, @MnetMAMA gives K-pop fans worldwide the opportunity to hear from their favourite K-pop artists with the Star Countdown video series. K-pop idols are asked to share their MAMA experiences throughout the years, or participate in entertaining challenges. For instance, MONSTA X (@OfficialMonstaX) and TWICE (@JYPETWICE) were challenged to complete a two-line acrostic poem using the hashtag #MAMA, displaying their wit and sense of humor on Twitter.

(Embeddable Tweet: https://twitter.com/MnetMAMA/status/1201048284963323904)

Voting for MAMA has begun from October 24, 18:00 (KST) and will end on December 3. This voting process is hosted on the official MAMA website: 2019mama.com. Fans who want to vote for Worldwide Fans' Choice on Twitter are required to include both the #MAMAVOTE hashtag and the artistes/bands' official hashtag (#ARTISTNAME) within their Tweet for their votes to be considered valid. Furthermore, fans across the world will get to decide the results of major awards categories including "Artist of the Year" and "Song of the Year" via the official MAMA website: 2019mama.com.

The Redcarpet will start on 16:00 (JST) and Award show of the 2019 MAMA will start on 18:00 (JST) on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Nagoya Dome in Japan with an all-star artiste line-up including BTS (@BTS_twt), Chungha (@ChunghaGlobal), Dua Lipa (@DUALIPA), GOT7 (@Got7Official), MAMAMOO (@RBW_MAMAMOO), MONSTA X (@OfficialMonstaX), SEVENTEEN (@pledis_17) and TWICE (@JYPETWICE). Follow the official @MnetMAMA account right now to get real-time updates about the awards show and the K-pop artistes/bands attending the event. The @MnetMAMA account will also host multiple fan giveaways, where K-pop fans worldwide will stand a chance to win tickets to 2019 MAMA, signed CDs, and 2019 MAMA merchandise.

