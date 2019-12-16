World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

UN Secretary-General on the results of COP25

Monday, 16 December 2019, 9:39 am
Press Release: UN Spokesman for the Secretary-General

I am disappointed with the results of COP25.

The international community lost an important opportunity to show increased ambition on mitigation, adaptation and finance to tackle the climate crisis.

We must not give up and I will not give up.

I’m more determined than ever to work for 2020 to be the year in which all countries commit to do what science tells us is necessary to reach carbon neutrality in 2050 and a no more than 1.5-degree temperature rise.

