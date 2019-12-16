UN Secretary-General on the results of COP25

I am disappointed with the results of COP25.

The international community lost an important opportunity to show increased ambition on mitigation, adaptation and finance to tackle the climate crisis.

We must not give up and I will not give up.

I’m more determined than ever to work for 2020 to be the year in which all countries commit to do what science tells us is necessary to reach carbon neutrality in 2050 and a no more than 1.5-degree temperature rise.



