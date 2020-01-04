World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

UN chief calls for de-escalation across Gulf region

Saturday, 4 January 2020, 3:58 pm
Press Release: United Nations

UN chief calls for de-escalation across Gulf region after killing of top Iranian General in US airstrike


The UN Secretary-General António Guterres has expressed deep concern over the latest escalation in tension across the Gulf region, following the killing of a top Iranian General in Iraq, in an airstrike carried out by the United States.

In a statement issued on Friday morning, UN Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq, said that the UN chief had “consistently advocated for de-escalation", adding that “this is a moment in which leaders must exercise maximum restraint.”


The head of Iran’s Quds Force, General Qasem Soleimani, was targeted and killed on the outskirts of Baghdad airport, in a strike that was ordered by US President Donald Trump, according to a statement issued by the US Department of Defense.

Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, was also among those killed during the strike, according to media reports. His Kataib Hezbollah group had been blamed by the US for a rocket attack which killed a US civilian contractor in Iraq a week ago, and he led a group of militias within Iraq, aligned with Iran.

Iran’s supreme leader, Ayattollah Ali Khamenei, issued a statement calling for three days of public mourning following the death of General Soleimani and said there would be retaliation for the US strikes, according to news reports.


“This is a moment in which leaders must exercise maximum restraint”, said the statement from the UN Secretary-General. “The world cannot afford another war in the Gulf.”

Speaking to reporters at UN Headquarters in New York during the regular Noon Briefing, Mr. Haq said that Mr. Guterres had spoken to the US Ambassador to the UN about the situation within the past half hour, but did not give details of the call.

He said the UN would continue its extensive work on the ground in Iraq, and the UN Mission there, UNAMI, would continue to advocate strongly for stability across the country. Mr Haq said there was no change to report in deployment of UN personnel at this time.

The UN Special Representative, Jeanine Hennis-Plesschaert, responded to the UN chief's message by saying that unless restraint is shown by leaders across the region, the result could be "another devastating cycle of violence".

"For too long" she said on Twitter, "Iraq has been a theatre for different power competitions. Iraqis deserve stability and peace. Cool heads must prevail."

In a series of tweets, the independent UN expert on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions, Agnes Callamard, questioned the legality under international law of the US strike, and urged the UN to use the "legal tools and the platform" at its disposal, to intervene more robustly.

"There is no more pressing time for the UN and its leadership to step up than now", she said.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from United Nations on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

COP25 Ends: World Screams Out For Action But Climate Summit Whispers

“The world is screaming out for climate action but this summit had responded with a whisper. The poorest nations are in a sprint for survival yet many governments have barely moved from the starting blocks. Instead of committing to more ambitious cuts in emissions, countries have argued over technicalities." More>>

ALSO:

Madrid Climate Talks: Decade Ending 2019 Likely To Be Hottest On Record

“If we do not take urgent climate action now, then we are heading for a temperature increase of more than 3°C by the end of the century, with ever more harmful impacts on human wellbeing.” More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Recent Upheavals Inside Iran

In the fortnight since the Internet got switched back on in Iran, the ferocity of the crackdown on the recent demonstrations has become evident. Reportedly, hundreds of people have been killed, thousands wounded and thousands more have been arrested. More>>

ALSO:

UN Emissions Report: World On Course For Climate Spike

Even if countries meet commitments made under the 2015 Paris Agreement, the world is heading for a 3.2 degrees Celsius global temperature rise over pre-industrial levels… More>>

ALSO:

Pacific: Tongan PM 'Akilisi Pohiva Dies, Aged 78

A constant thorn in the side of the monarchy and nobility, Mr Pohiva's lifelong battle for representation had seen him fired from the public service and charged with sedition... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 


 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • Gaza
 
 
 
 