World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

NZ animal charities combine to assist in Australia fires

Wednesday, 8 January 2020, 10:38 am
Press Release: SAFE For Animals

With the help of animal rights group SAFE, Animal Evac New Zealand deployed a team of volunteers from Wellington to New South Wales this morning. This team will assist with both animals and communities, affected by the Australian bush fires.

The specialist six-person disaster response team has experience in animal disaster management, international humanitarian aid, veterinary medicine, disaster victim identification, paramedicine, incident management, animal control, wildland firefighting, and technical animal rescue.

Animal Evac is New Zealand’s only dedicated animal disaster management charity.

SAFE CEO Debra Ashton says this is an extreme situation where specialised skills could really make a difference.

"It is hard to imagine the suffering of both people and animals so we are really happy to assist with Animal Evac’s response."

Spokesperson Steve Glassey says this is the first time New Zealand has deployed an animal disaster response team overseas. He says the team will partner with local agencies to address animal response-specific needs.

"With over half a billion animals estimated to have died as a result of the fires, we have a moral responsibility to help where we can."

"We are grateful to SAFE for their financial support. As a new charity we don’t have the funds necessary for an overseas deployment, so SAFE’s sponsorship has made this possible."

Animal Evac New Zealand is grateful to the Ministry for Primary Industries for their support and advice on deployment.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from SAFE For Animals on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

COP25 Ends: World Screams Out For Action But Climate Summit Whispers

“The world is screaming out for climate action but this summit had responded with a whisper. The poorest nations are in a sprint for survival yet many governments have barely moved from the starting blocks. Instead of committing to more ambitious cuts in emissions, countries have argued over technicalities." More>>

ALSO:

Madrid Climate Talks: Decade Ending 2019 Likely To Be Hottest On Record

“If we do not take urgent climate action now, then we are heading for a temperature increase of more than 3°C by the end of the century, with ever more harmful impacts on human wellbeing.” More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Recent Upheavals Inside Iran

In the fortnight since the Internet got switched back on in Iran, the ferocity of the crackdown on the recent demonstrations has become evident. Reportedly, hundreds of people have been killed, thousands wounded and thousands more have been arrested. More>>

ALSO:

UN Emissions Report: World On Course For Climate Spike

Even if countries meet commitments made under the 2015 Paris Agreement, the world is heading for a 3.2 degrees Celsius global temperature rise over pre-industrial levels… More>>

ALSO:

Pacific: Tongan PM 'Akilisi Pohiva Dies, Aged 78

A constant thorn in the side of the monarchy and nobility, Mr Pohiva's lifelong battle for representation had seen him fired from the public service and charged with sedition... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 


 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • Gaza
 
 
 
 