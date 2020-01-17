World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

EU Sanctions Against Human Rights Abusers Sorely Needed

Friday, 17 January 2020, 3:27 pm
Press Release: Euro-Med Monitor

Geneva – The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor commends the EU Parliament for passing a resolution that calls to impose sanctions on human rights abusers, and calls on the EU Commission to urgently expedite duly deliberations to create solid mechanisms to enforce this resolution as a punitive measure and strong deterrent against state and non-state actors involved in gross violations of human rights. The Euro-Med also calls on the EU Commission and EU member states to take necessary measures to halt collaborations with state and individual human rights abusers, such as partnership and trade agreements.

In March 2019, the EU Parliament adopted, by 447 to 70, the resolution called "Magnitsky Act," the demands the EU to impose sanctions on human rights abusers. Yesterday, the EU Parliament adopted a text, by 496 to 113, that calls on the European Commission and EU member states "to adopt a new, ambitious and binding Action Plan on Human Rights and Democracy for the next five years."

The text passed yesterday emphasizes that "trade and human rights should reinforce one another" and calls on the European External Action Service (EEAS) and the European Commission to follow proper procedure to "enforce human rights conditionality clauses in international agreements between EU and non-EU countries, and monitor serious human rights violations."

Finally, the text calls for speeding up deliberations regarding the global EU human rights sanctions mechanism, also known as Magnitsky Act, to enable targeted sanctions against states and individuals complicit in grave human rights violations.

The Euro-Med Monitor commends yesterday's resolutions on the Magnitsky Act as a crucial milestone in advancing human rights globally, ensuring that the EU principles would be put into practice and guaranteeing that the EU would neither inadvertently nor deliberately condone or be complicit in human rights violations around the world.

At a time of increased human rights violations worldwide, deteriorating conditions and growing conflicts in the Middle East, the Euro-Med Monitor emphasizes the urgency to activate such sanctions as a strong tool of deterrence against human rights abusers.

Hence, we call on the EU commissioner, Ursula von der Leyen, to expedite the development of appropriate mechanisms to enforce the Magnitsky Act as soon as possible. In the meantime, we equally assert the crucial importance of the EU refraining from collaborating with state, none-state and individual human rights abusers, especially in regard to partnership and trade agreements.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Euro-Med Monitor on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Gordon Campbell: On The Iran Aftermath

So, evidently, you can get away with murder. It looks as though a further escalation in the ongoing war between Iran and the US has been avoided – mainly thanks to Iran NOT responding in kind to the recklessly unhinged behaviour by the United States. ... More>>

ALSO:

Madrid Climate Talks: Decade Ending 2019 Likely To Be Hottest On Record

“If we do not take urgent climate action now, then we are heading for a temperature increase of more than 3°C by the end of the century, with ever more harmful impacts on human wellbeing.” More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Recent Upheavals Inside Iran

In the fortnight since the Internet got switched back on in Iran, the ferocity of the crackdown on the recent demonstrations has become evident. Reportedly, hundreds of people have been killed, thousands wounded and thousands more have been arrested. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 


 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • Gaza
 
 
 
 