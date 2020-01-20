Radio storytelling and community empowerment in Vinzons

6 January 2020



https://pmc.aut.ac.nz/pacific-media-watch/region-radio-storytelling-and-community-empowerment-vinzons-10548

By David Robie

MANILA (Asia Pacific Report/Pacific Media Watch): Operating out of a modest three-roomed rooftop suite overlooking the local marketplace in the rice-producing Bicol township of Vinzons, a tiny Filipino community radio startup is quietly making its mark.

Radyo Katabang 107.7FM only began broadcasting two years ago out of a studio lined with egg-container acoustic buffers in the Camarines Norte community in the central Philippines island of Luzon.

But it has already picked up a national community radio award for best coverage of current events.

