Laureus World Sports Awards: Class Of 2024

Thursday, 2 May 2024, 5:55 am
Press Release: Laureus

Laureus World Sports Awards - Class of 2024 (Photo supplied)

A unique image has been released by Laureus, capturing some of the world’s greatest sportsmen and women as they celebrate their successes together at the 2024 Laureus World Sports Awards, which took place last week in Madrid.

The annual sporting honours – recognised as the ‘Athletes Awards’ are unique in attracting athletes from across disciplines and around the world. The event in Madrid was a spectacular evening celebrating sporting success – and the power of sport to inspire. The ‘Class of 2024’, as seen in this picture, are joined by special guest presenters – Usain Bolt and Tom Brady – as well as the Host of the global television Awards show, Andy Garcia.

From left to right: Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Novak Djokovic; Tom Brady - Award Presenter; Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year Jude Bellingham; Laureus World Comeback of the Year Simone Biles; Laureus World Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability Diede de Groot; Laureus World Team of the Year Spain Women’s Football Team [Ivana Andres, Salma Paralluelo, Aitana Bonmatí]; Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year Aitana Bonmatí; Usain Bolt - Award Presenter; Laureus Sport for Good Award recipients Fundación Rafa Nadal [Director María Francisca Perelló, co-founders Rafael Nadal and Ana María Parera]; Laureus World Action Sportsperson of the Year Arisa Trew; Awards Host Andy Garcia.

