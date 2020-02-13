World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Sos From Bali: We Need You Back

Thursday, 13 February 2020, 7:31 am
Press Release: Indonesia Institute

Whilst the Australian economy has been hurt by the impact of coronavirus on inbound tourism from China, Bali’s tourism market has been impacted badly, and they need urgent help from their ‘Aussie friends’.

With arrivals from Chinese holidaymakers falling from an average of 25,000 per week to zero, the impact on Bali is starting to bite hard with hotels, taxis, bars and small shops reeling.

“In 2018 there were 1.4 million Chinese going to Bali annually”, said Ross Taylor, president of the Perth-based Indonesia Institute. “As the Bali government cracked-down on what is known as ‘zero-dollar’ tourism – structured pre-paid package holidays from China – the number dropped over 300,000 in 2019 to a level that was seen as a ‘manageable situation’. But now that number has collapsed to zero as all flights to and from China are suspended due to the coronavirus.”

Mr Taylor said the Indonesian government has assured visitors that coronavirus was not posing any risk in Bali, and arrivals from countries other than China were ‘holding well’ at present levels. This is despite more than 40,500 cases of the virus now being detected, including amongst Indonesia’s neighbours of Thailand (32 cases), Singapore (43) and Malaysia (18).

“Some experts now question whether Indonesia’s relatively poor-quality health system may be unintentionally hiding the extent of coronavirus in Indonesia, including Bali.” said Mr Taylor.

“But in the meantime when you take 25,000 Chinese mainland tourists each week off the streets, and out of cafes and shops in Bali, that is going to hurt; and it is”, he said.

One local private tour driver, Gede Sugiana, said business in Bali is now sangat buruk or very bad.

“It’s really quiet”, he said, “and I have a family to care for, but very little business.”

The executive director of the Bali Tourist Promotional Board, Ms Gilda Sagrado said that right now is a very good time for Australians to holiday in Bali.

“Apart from the economic pain that Balinese people are feeling right now, the streets are quieter, accommodation is safe and plentiful and the attractions such as theme parks and beaches are not being over-run”, she said.

"And the real bonus is the usual traffic jams around south Bali have reduced significantly”.

The Bali economy has become more-and-more reliant on tourism in recent years making the entire island more vulnerable to shocks outside of its control.

“Agriculture was once the mainstay of Bali’s economy”, said Mr Taylor. “Today almost all their economic ‘eggs' are in the tourism basket, so when something like the coronavirus hits a major supplier of tourists such as China, the impact on Bali will be severe”.

Mr Taylor said that staff who remained in employment at the major hotels were also being hurt financially.

“Most hotel and restaurant staff rely on tips to make-up around 50% of their take-home pay. Those tips are no longer being generated as there are very few tourists, and Balinese people don’t have a safety-net such as Centrelink that we have in Australia”.

Ms Sagrado says that Australians contemplating a holiday overseas could enjoy all the great things that Bali offers but in a more relaxed environment.

“We understand that your own tourism industry is being affected badly and we are concerned for you. But we also need your support now by coming to Bali for a holiday. It will really help so many of your Balinese friends. We need you to come back and see us”.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Indonesia Institute on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Gordon Campbell: On The Rise Of Klobuchar And Bloomberg

Oh, the burden of being the front-runner. In 2016, when he was still the feisty underdog, Vermont senator Bernie Sanders set his campaign alight by beating Hillary Clinton in neighbouring New Hampshire by a resounding 60-39% margin. Yesterday, Sanders won again in New Hampshire. This time though only by a 1.3% margin over Pete Buttigieg, with Minnesota senator Amy Klobuchar reasonably close behind in third place. More>>

ALSO:

Crisis and Opportunity: The ‘Deal of the Century’

After several postponements, US President, Donald Trump, has finally revealed the details of his Middle East plan, dubbed ‘Deal of the Century’, in a press conference in Washington on January 28. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Iran Aftermath

So, evidently, you can get away with murder. It looks as though a further escalation in the ongoing war between Iran and the US has been avoided – mainly thanks to Iran NOT responding in kind to the recklessly unhinged behaviour by the United States. ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 


 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • Gaza
 
 
 
 