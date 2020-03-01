World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

UN Health Agency Warns Against Coronavirus COVID-19 Criminal Scams

Sunday, 1 March 2020, 12:50 pm
Press Release: United Nations

The World Health Organization (WHO) is warning that criminals are taking advantage of the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, to steal money or sensitive information.

Criminal elements, says the UN health agency, are posing as WHO representatives, and recommends that, if anyone is contacting by a person or organization claiming to be from the Organization, they should take steps to verify their authenticity.

Examples of suspicious behaviour include asking for login information, sending unasked-for email attachments, directing people to a Website other than www.who.int, and asking for direct donations to emergency response plans or funding appeals.

WHO firmly states that it never does any of these things, and warns that scams can come in the form of emails, websites, phone calls, text messages, and even fax messages.

Malicious emails sent by scammers are known as “phishing” emails. They appear to come from the WHO, and ask for sensitive information, such as user names and passwords, ask users to click on suspicious links, and open malicious attachments. Following these instructions allows criminals to install software that can give them access to, or damage, computers.

How to prevent phishing: official WHO advice

  • Verify the sender by checking their email address,
  • Check the link before you click,
  • Be careful when providing personal information,
  • Do not rush or feel under pressure,
  • If you gave sensitive information, don’t panic,
  • If you see a scam, report it.

Seek official information

As many social media accounts share information about COVID-19, the head of WHO, Tedros Adhanon Ghebreyesus, called on the public to seek official sources (such as the WHO Website) to find out how to protect oneself, loved ones and the local community. The WHO Website has comprehensive, regularly updated and authoritative expert information on the virus.

In a Tweet published on Saturday, Tedros acknowledged the anxiety that many feel about COVID-19, and emphasised the importance of preparation, and planning how to stay safe at work, school or places of worship.

53 countries now affected

On Saturday, WHO reported that two new Member States (Mexico and San Marino) reported cases of COVID-19 between Friday and Saturday, as the number of cases continnues to rise. The latest situation report from the organization shows that, over the latest 24-hour reporting period, the number of new cases outside of China (1,318) far outweighed the number of new cases within the country (435).

Nevertheless, the vast majority of confirmed cases (79,394) are in China. The other 52 affected countries currently have 6,009 cases between them. 2,838 people have died from the virus in China, with 86 deaths reported in the rest of the world.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from United Nations on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Julian Assange : Extradition Case Finally Heading To Court

Julian Assange's extradition case is finally heading to court – here's what to expect More>>

ALSO:

India: Trump Visits Modi And Announces $3 Billion Arms Deal

U.S. President Donald Trump got a warm welcome from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to kick off a whirlwind 36-hour tour of the world's largest democracy and announced the two countries were finalizing a $3 billion arms deal. More>>

  • Common Dreams - In Shadow of Trump's India Visit, Muslim Attacks in Delhi
  • NZ Govt - New Zealand And India To Strengthen Ties
  • NZ Govt - Foreign And Trade Ministers To Visit India
  • Migrant Workers Association - Unite Against Fascism In India
  • India NZ Business Council - ‘India Unplugged’ draws NZ, India business leaders

    • Gordon Campbell: On Bernie Sanders’ Presidential Bid

    Bernie Sanders’ campaign for the Democratic nomination is taking on an air of inevitability, and that likelihood has been met with elation by some people, and feelings of dread in others... More>>

    ALSO:


    Crisis and Opportunity: The ‘Deal of the Century’

    After several postponements, US President, Donald Trump, has finally revealed the details of his Middle East plan, dubbed ‘Deal of the Century’, in a press conference in Washington on January 28. More>>

    ALSO:

    Gordon Campbell: On The Iran Aftermath

    So, evidently, you can get away with murder. It looks as though a further escalation in the ongoing war between Iran and the US has been avoided – mainly thanks to Iran NOT responding in kind to the recklessly unhinged behaviour by the United States. ... More>>

    ALSO:

    work Join ScoopPro
     
    Submit News / Press Releases
     
    Follow Scoop on Twitter
     
     

    LATEST HEADLINES

    • WORLD
     


     
    • Pacific.Scoop
    • Cafe Pacific
    • PMC
     
     
    • Gaza
     
     
     
     