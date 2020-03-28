Earth Hour 2020 Goes Digital In Solidarity With People And The Planet

March 28, 20:30 - your time

On Saturday, 28 March,

Earth Hour, one of the world’s largest grassroots movements for the environment

, will once again inspire individuals, businesses and organisations in over 180 countries and territories to renew their

commitment to the planet

.

In the midst of the global COVID-19 health crisis, Earth Hour marks

a moment of solidarity for the planet

as global communities unite and organise events digitally. Consequently,

WWF Central and Eastern Europe

and the national offices that comprise it (WWF-Bulgaria, WWF-Hungary, WWF-Romania, WWF-Slovakia and WWF-Ukraine) will commemorate Earth Hour 2020 completely online this year. People-led initiatives around the world like Earth Hour are vital to continue to inspire awareness on the importance of nature and prompt action to help deliver a nature positive world by the end of the decade.

Greta Thunberg, climate and environmental activist, said

, “

Earth Hour for me is every hour of every day. The need to unite and protect our planet has never been greater. As we have been asked to avoid public gatherings to slow the spreading of the COVID-19 (coronavirus), I recommend everyone to come together virtually for #EarthHour to renew our commitment to the planet and use our voices to drive action online safely and responsibly. This Earth Hour, 28th March at 8:30pm, I urge you all to turn off the lights and use the hour to engage your online community to pledge support at

Voice for the Planet

. We must look after one another and the one home we all share. Stand with me and millions around the world to make this Earth Hour a moment to show your united presence. Let us raise our collective voices

online

to help ensure a cleaner, safer and greener future for everyone.

”

Earth Hour is an opportunity for us to reflect, think and talk about the relationship between the planet and humankind. We have the chance now to show empathy and

#ConnectWithHumanity

During this Earth Hour. We ask people to use this time of darkness to think about how we can switch back on the lights for our civilization and live in harmony with the rest of nature. During the following days, help each other while helping the planet! Help the most vulnerable population by offering to shop or go to the pharmacy for them if you are going anyway, taking their dog for a walk, or helping them connect digitally to their loved ones. Swap supplies, help occupy a friend’s kids online for an hour, and download some of

WWF’s fun online nature activities

. Most importantly, speak to your family and friends about the future of our planet. How will you ch

ange your behaviour post-Covid19 that will have a positive impact on the planet?

With nature loss continuing unabated, Earth Hour 2020 draws attention to the immediate need for halting nature and biodiversity loss for our health and well-being. The global moment comes ahead of world leaders scheduled to take critical decisions on nature, climate change and development

. Earth Hour marks a pivotal opportunity for civil society members, citizens, nation heads, CEOs and environmentalists to demonstrate the need for a

New Deal for Nature and People

by pledging their support at

Voice for the Planet

Marco Lambertini, Director General, WWF International, said,

“

We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives from the COVID-19 outbreak and our thoughts are with the families who have lost loved ones or who are sick. In this hour of crisis, we need to unite now more than ever to safeguard our future and the future of our planet. It is a time for solidarity and a time to respond to challenges more creatively and work more collaboratively, which is why Earth Hour is being marked through digital events across the globe. Nature is the lifeline for the 7.6 billion people inhabiting planet Earth. It underpins our societies and economies and is one of our greatest allies in combating the climate crisis. But today nature is failing like never before. We are destroying the natural systems we rely on for our health and well-being faster than they can replenish themselves - jeopardizing our own survival and existence. Earth Hour 2020 offers a key opportunity for all of us to join millions of people to raise their voice for securing an international commitment to stop and reverse the loss of nature. In this challenging time, we must look after one another and the one home we all share - the imperative in making a difference for our collective future is now greater than ever

.”

What’s happening?

WWF-Hungary

is launching a 10-day social media challenge starting on Earth Hour. They are asking people to make a commitment to nature, and to tell us (using 3 hashtags, such as #earthhour2020) what they are going to change in their lives for good when the current situation comes to an end. A number of celebrities and influencers are publically taking up the challenge and encourage their friends and followers to participate, and other environmental NGOs are also communicating both the switch-off and the challenge this year.

Being out in nature and with people are some of the things we are missing the most, but at least we can connect with many of our loved ones digitally. This is not so easy with nature.

WWF-Slovakia

has launched a social media #TogetherInNature challenge to help us virtually connect to nature. The campaign aims to spread positive emotions and boost social interactions with friends by talking about their experiences in nature. Individuals, companies and influencers are sharing their last photos in nature with their families, friends and colleagues.

WWF-Ukraine

is using Earth Hour to encourage changes in personal habits that can help halt biodiversity and habitat loss, and restore nature. A number of corporations and influencers have joined the Earth Hour campaign and are helping to create a “digital wave” of support for a New Deal for Nature and People.

WWF-Romania

is reminding everyone that the core of the movement is #togetherpossible. Millions of people united, despite the distances, switching off their lights together, including your family, friends and colleagues is an act of local and global solidarity. To help people feel less alone, less isolated while they #stayhome, and encourage them to participate in this landmark event, finalist of The Voice – Romania

Dora Gaitanovici

, and the band

Rockabella

are going to perform live from their own living rooms. The film "

American Parks

" will be premiered with an online guided tour of 11 US national parks in a quest to find out how nature conservation began in the US, and what we can learn from their protected areas.

WWF-Bulgaria’s

digital Earth Hour will focus on the importance of forests, particularly riparian forests, and their key role in managing climate change, flood prevention, improving water quality and providing important green corridors and wildlife habitats. Among the many WWF influencers posting videos on

WWF's Facebook Page

in support of the event, Bulgaria’s Eurovision representative

Viktoria Georgieva

will be the main ambassador, and

Boyana Zhelyazkova

will stream a LIVE fairytale concert for the Earth.

Help WWF in Central and Eastern Europe make the New Deal for Nature and People a reality. Switch off March 28, 20:30 your time. Make your VOICE for the planet heard:



earthhour.org/voice

