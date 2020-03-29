NZ Muslim Community Solidarity With Sikhs, Condolences

Tahir Nawaz, International Muslim Association of New Zealand wishes to pass condolences to the Sikh community following attacks by the Islamic State of Iraq and Levant (ISIL) during the week. At least 25 people were killed in the Sikh Gurdwara temple in Kabul on Wednesday, followed by an attack at the funeral of the victims on Thursday.

The temple was home to many as well as a place of worship, and during the attack up to 200 people were trapped inside. ISIL has targeted the Sikh minority in Afghanistan before, and the attack has been widely condemned in the country.

“This is terrible tragedy at any time, but for a country at the brink of a COVID-19 outbreak with 110 cases and 4 deaths to date, this crime is particularly heinous,” Mr Nawaz said.



“This represents a wider crime against humanity as a war-ravaged society fights a deadly contagion. The Muslim community here in New Zealand abhors this violence and wishes to express our solidarity with our Sikh brothers and sisters at this time” Mr Nawaz said.

