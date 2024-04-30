Prime Minister Of Fiji Launches UN Social Cohesion Programme For Peace And Unity

Suva, Fiji – The Prime Minister of Fiji, Honourable Sitiveni Rabuka has recently launched the United Nations Social Cohesion Programme, marking a significant step forward in fostering peace, trust and accountability in Fiji and the wider Pacific region.

Funded through the UN Secretary-General Peacebuilding Fund, the initiative aims to address the regions unique challenges and promote inclusive governance.

"The Pacific is generally a region that is under-represented in the global agenda. Yet, it is a region that has experienced various political crises," remarked Prime Minister Rabuka.

"Issues such as climate change, economic vulnerability, and geopolitical conditions have put significant strain on the social fabric of Pacific Island nations. These crises highlight the urgent need for cohesion and inclusive governance structures that prioritise the wellbeing of all citizens."

Prime Minister Rabuka also highlighted Fiji's commitment to peacebuilding and also emphasized the government's dedication to promoting dialogue and reconciliation at both national and international levels. "With this funding and in close partnership between the Fiji Government and the United Nations, the project aims to strengthen connections, trust, and accountability, and ultimately peace and reconciliation.”

UN Resident Coordinator in Fiji, Dirk Wagener commended the Prime Minister’s leadership in prioritizing social cohesion and peacebuilding efforts. " Under your leadership, the government of Fiji has prioritized social cohesion and reconciliation as paramount national commitments.”

"It is the first time the UN Secretary-General’s Peacebuilding Fund has extended such support to Fiji, acknowledging the resolute commitment of the Government, national leaders, and stakeholders to advance this journey,” Mr Wagener said.

The United Nations Social Cohesion Programme represents a collaborative endeavor between the government of Fiji and the United Nations system, aimed at promoting dialogue, trust, and accountability among citizens and institutions. With rapid support provided to government officials, civil society organizations, and human rights defenders, the programme seeks to address key sources of tension and build resilience within communities.

"The project will address some of the key sources and potential triggers of tension in Fiji by promoting dialogue and respect for human rights. It will bring Fiji a step closer to achieving the Peace Pillar, under the United Nations Pacific Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework 2023 to 2027 agenda," affirmed Prime Minister Rabuka.

Prime Minister Rabuka called upon all stakeholders to uphold the spirit of collaboration and commitment that defined today's gathering. "The launch of this UN Social Cohesion Project marks not just the beginning of a programme, but a testament to our shared dedication to fostering peace, resilience, and prosperity."

“Let us remain steadfast in our efforts, knowing that together, we can build a future where conflict gives way to understanding, where division yields to unity, and where hope prevails over despair,” said Prime Minister Rabuka.

