Ecosystem Experts To Break Down Relationship Between Deforestation And COVID-19 In Online Q&A Series

In a paper published in Nature in 2017, CIFOR demonstrated that the increased probability of an Ebola outbreak occurring is linked to deforestation, and that the likelihood of future outbreaks could be reduced through forest conservation. Pictured are African teak trees in the Congo Basin. Axel Fassio/CIFOR

How can deforestation lead to the spread of disease? This Monday, Director General of the Center for International Forestry Research (CIFOR) Robert Nasi and World Wildlife Fund (WWF) technical expert on forests Annika Terrana will discuss in the Global Landscape Forum’s new online Q&A series, GLF Live.

The conversation will be moderated by Musonda Mumba, chief of the Terrestrial Ecosystems Unit of the UN Environment Programme (UNEP).

On Monday 27 April at 14:00 CEST / 08:00 EDT, Nasi, Terrana and Mumba will answer the following questions and much more. To register, click here.

How can human interaction with nature lead to the spread of disease?

What is the combination of human interventions, landscape and market configurations that pose the greatest potential threat for emerging diseases?

Many Indigenous and local communities have long been living in or in close proximity to forests, likely exposed to zoonotic diseases. How should we be thinking about this?

The GLF Live series has so far featured a lineup of live interviews with leading scientists and thinkers including:

Aaron Bernstein, Harvard Medical School Assistant Professor and Interim Director of the university’s Center for Climate, Health, and the Global Environment

Kate Jones, biodiversity scientist at University College London

Thomas Gillespie, Emory University’s Gillespie Lab Head

Charlotte Streck, Climate Focus Co-founder and Director

Otto Scharmer, a lecturer at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and co-founder of the MITx u.lab

Lawrence Haddad, executive director of the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN)

