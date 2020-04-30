World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

OECD Study On Internet Traffic During The Covid-19 Crisis

Thursday, 30 April 2020, 7:32 am
Press Release: OECD

A short OECD study of Internet use during the Covid-19 crisis shows that traffic through Internet exchange points, where networks interconnect, has jumped by as much as 60% in OECD countries as a majority of people are now working, studying, streaming movies and video games, and holding social video calls from their homes.

The study finds that despite the surges in usage also reported by Internet operators, and content and application providers, network operators have been able to maintain broadband services by either making more efficient use of existing capacity or by adding new capacity.

The study says that to reduce the risk of Internet outages it is important to:

  • Make sure mobility restrictions do not prevent engineers carrying out critical operations in data-centres, at critical infrastructure locations and at customer sites, including people’s homes.
  • Ensure the continuity of hardware supplies, particularly where there are border closures.
  • Alleviate congestion in mobile networks by temporarily releasing additional spectrum or by approving temporary commercial spectrum transactions between providers that put unused spectrum into service.
  • Lighten administrative burdens to help operators deploy networks rapidly.

You can read the study at this link. This is one of a series of papers available on the OECD’s Coronavirus Hub, which is being updated daily with new data, analysis and recommendations on Covid-related topics ranging from economic impacts to education and social issues.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from OECD on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


Pacific Islands: Responding To COVID-19 In The Pacific

Suva, 27 April 2020 – Following the recent battering of several Pacific nations by Tropical Cyclone (TC) Harold, vulnerable communities are still recovering in an increasing complex disaster environment. The Category 4 and 5 storm hit the Solomon ... More>>

ALSO:


Despots And Disease: Gossiping Over Kim Jong-Un

Illness can often fall into the category of the obsessive, becoming a sport for mugs, sufferers and observers alike. The following often feature: the hypochondriac, the speculator of disease, the gossip about how far gone a person is who has contracted ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 


 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • Gaza
 
 
 
 