UN Child Rights Committee To Review Namibia, Guatemala, Georgia, Mali, Panama, Egypt, Bhutan, Estonia And Paraguay

Saturday, 4 May 2024, 4:09 am
Press Release: UN Treaty Bodies

GENEVA (3 May 2024)

The UN Child Rights Committee (CRC) will hold its upcoming session from 6 to 24 May, during which it will review Namibia, Guatemala, Georgia, Mali, Panama, Egypt, Bhutan, Estonia and Paraguay.

The eight countries are among the 196 States parties to the Child Rights Convention. They are required to undergo regular reviews by the Committee of 18 independent international experts on how they are implementing the Convention, its Optional Protocols, as well as the Committee's previous recommendations.

The Committee will additionally assess Panama for its initial report under the Optional Protocol on the sale of children, child prostitution and child pornography (OPSC).

The CRC, which has received the respective country reports and other submissions from non-governmental organisations, will discuss a range of issues with the nine State delegations through public dialogues on the following dates at Geneva time:

Namibia
6 May 15:00 – 18:00
7 May 10:00 – 13:00

Guatemala
7 May 15:00 – 18:00
8 May 10:00 – 13:00

Georgia
8 May 15:00 – 18:00
9 May 10:00 – 13:00

Mali
9 May 15:00 – 18:00
10 May 10:00 – 13:00

Panama (reviewing only OPSC)
10 May 15:00 – 18:00

Egypt
13 May 15:00 – 18:00
14 May 10:00 – 13:00

Bhutan
14 May 15:00 – 18:00
15 May 10:00 – 13:00

Estonia
15 May 15:00 – 18:00
16 May 10:00 – 13:00

Paraguay
16 May 15:00 – 18:00
17 May 10:00 – 13:00

The above public dialogues will be held in the Ground Floor Conference Room, Palais Wilson, Geneva. 

