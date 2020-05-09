World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Queensland Police Break Up Refugee Picnic Protest

Saturday, 9 May 2020, 6:52 am
Press Release: Refugee Action Coalition

Around 30 police have been mobilised outside the Kangaroo Point Hotel in Brisbane to try and prevent a peaceful protest of picnickers and exercisers outside the hotel-prison holding around 110 refugees from Manus and Nauru.

Police were at the protest early giving a move-on direction to anyone holding a placard as they walked in the vicinity of the hotel. Later protesters exercising their lawful right to picnic were issued with on-the-spot fines for supposedly breaking health regulations.

Meanwhile the refugees in the hotel staged their balcony protest with a large banner saying, “No Crime. 7 Years in Detention.”

The hotel protest follows the forced transfer of two refugees this afternoon from Kangaroo Point hotel to the Brisbane detention centre, as Serco and Border Force guards try to stifle the growing agitation inside the hotel.

The Queensland police action also comes after Victorian police threatened to use health regulations to prevent a similar protest planned for tomorrow (Saturday) outside the Mantra hotel-prison in Melbourne.

"Safe picknickers and exercisers have been singled out by the police while the government turns a blind eye to the dangerous conditions inside the hotel," said Mark Gillespie, from Brisbane's Refugee Action Collective. 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Refugee Action Coalition on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

UN: Millions Of Missing Airmiles: How The UN Civil Aviation Agency Is Helping Airlines Take Off Again

In normal times, the world’s airlines would be carrying nearly 2 billion international passengers this year. That’s 5.7 million a day. But with the COVID-19 pandemic gripping the planet, these are not normal times. In its latest analysis of the economic ... More>>

ALSO:

UN News: COVID-19 Causes Some Illegal Drug Prices To Surge, As Supplies Are Disrupted Worldwide

Measures by governments across the world to curb the COVID-19 pandemic have led to the widespread disruption of trafficking routes for illegal drugs, mainly by air and on land, upping some prices, according to a new UN report published on Thursday. ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 


 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • Gaza
 
 
 
 