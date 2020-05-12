World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Olives NZ Members All Take Gold At New York

Tuesday, 12 May 2020, 7:53 am
Press Release: Olives New Zealand

The results of the 2020 New York International Olive Oil Competition are underway. This is arguably the most prestigious competition in the world and this year attracted 900 entries from 26 countries.

This year so far medals awarded are 87 Gold and 25 Silver.

Olives New Zealand entered five of the top winners from the 2019 New Zealand Extra Virgin Olive Oil Awards and all entrants won GOLD.

These were:

  • Kakariki Mediterranean Blend
  • Kapiti Picual Blend (pictured above at NZ EVOO Awards)
  • Olea Estate Picual
  • Old French Road Picual
  • Woodside Bay

Five Gold medals - three Blends and two single varietal. This is a huge achievement and congratulations to our winners.

For more information on our winners please see https://bestoliveoils.com/search

"The New York International Olive Oil Competition is arguably the most prestigious competition in the world. Olives New Zealand entered five top winning oils from the 2019 New Zealand Extra Virgin Olive Oil Awards and all five have won Gold! This is so very exciting for the New Zealand olive industry, once again punching above its weight on an international platform.

