Palestinian Leadership Response To Israeli Occupation Plans

In response to the recent Israeli occupation plans to annex parts of the Occupied Palestinian Territories (OPT), the Palestinian Leadership has declared the following points.

The Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and the State of Palestine are absolved of all agreements and understandings, including their commitments, with both the US and Israeli governments. Over the past 27 years, the PLO has maintained solid and consistent commitment and adherence to signed agreements, including constructive responses to US administrations, international initiatives and calls for dialogue and negotiations, not limited to the signing of the Oslo Accord. Similarly, on the basis of UN resolutions, the State of Palestine has continued to seek resolutions to continued conflict, while maintaining its commitment to peace agreements. Yet, the Israeli government continues to violate these agreements and international law to entirely undermine any attempt at a peaceful advancement in order to purposely undermine any progression towards a two-state solution. Demonstrated by, yet not exclusive to, accelerating its settlement activities, including the systematic expansion within Area C, land and wage war, and continuous siege on Palestinians in Gaza. The US administration’s continuous and belligerent interference is inexcusable and is, indeed, also responsible of providing impunity and protection from any accountability of Israel’s violations. The unveiling of the so-called “Deal of the Century” and subsequently the annexation plans, are simply an accumulation of longstanding US and Israeli policies.

In this context, the Palestinian leadership, reaffirms its dedication and commitment to the two-state solution on 1967 borders as a solution to the Palestine-Israel conflict. Undoubtedly, the two-state solution, in the context of self-determination, international law and existing UN solutions, will cease to exist, as a result of the annexation plan. Yet, the establishment of a two-state solution is an obligation by the State of Israel and one which must be respected. In order to adhere to international law, three fundamental policies maintain: stopping Israeli colonial settlements which entirely undermine this process; defending the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and statehood by reaffirming the principles of international law and UN resolutions; leading efforts to formulate a multilateral and credible approach to ending the Palestine-Israel conflict.

Based on the Palestinian Leadership decision and in accordance with International Law, Israel now holds the responsibilities and obligations as the occupying authority over the OPT, the power responsible for, yet not limited to, the protection of the civilian population under occupation. Nevertheless, the Palestinian leadership will continue to shoulder its responsibilities towards the Palestinian people, by protecting national institutions, asserting sovereignty, as well as affirming the state of Palestine on the international stage. Additionally, based on principles of human rights, social justice and good governance, the Palestinian leadership will continue to protect and strengthen its system of governance. In addition, The State of Palestine will no longer hesitate to accede to international agreements and conventions which have yet to be joined.

Nevertheless, the Palestinian leadership reaffirm its firm commitment to fighting international terrorism and in keeping in line with our commitment to international law and relevant resolutions.

The Palestinian leadership calls on the international community, in particular Australia, New Zealand and Pacific countries, to not only reject and condemn the so-called “Deal of the Century” and US and Israel policies, of which severely violate international legitimacy and agreements signed, but to take swift and deterrent actions, such as imposing serious sanctions, in order to prevent the Israeli occupying state from implementing its outrightly abusive agenda and its unequivocal attempt at the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians while outrightly denying them their most basic human rights. It is the right of the Palestinian people to seek accountability for crimes against them and one which the international community must also endorse.

© Scoop Media

