Swire Bulk Takes Delivery Of New Bulk Carrier

Swire Bulk, the bulk division of The China Navigation Company, has taken delivery of its new, log-fitted bulk carrier into service. MV Singan is traded worldwide with a strong focus on the logs trade in the Pacific and South Atlantic.

The vessel was named in February 2020 by lady sponsor, Mrs Kaori Imoto, the wife of John Swire & Sons Board Director, Jonathan Swire. The ceremony was held at The Hakodate Dock Co., Ltd.’s shipyard in Hakodate, Japan. MV Singan embarked on her maiden voyage at the end of April for Busan.

The vessel is designed for optimal speed and consumption at 12.5 knots in the laden condition. The eco-efficiency additions of the Rudder Bulb, Wake fin and Pre-swirl will improve vessel hull efficiency, said Rob Aarvold, General Manager, Swire Bulk.

Log carriage requires a high level of structural stability, which MV Singan offers. The vessel is also installed with the latest solid state radar equipment which is integrated with ECDIS. This ensures compliance with the latest and future requirements and for system updates to be managed easily.

MV Singan is the first ship delivered in a wider order book of ten bulk vessels to be built in Japan. The remaining vessels are scheduled for delivery by the end of 2021. “Swire Bulk’s newbuilding programme will enable us to strategically deliver the largest and most eco-friendly fleet trading in the market. We remain committed to delivering market-leading, innovative and sustainable shipping solutions to our customers with our modern eco-designed vessels,” said Mr Aarvold.

MV Sungkiang, MV Singan’s sister vessel, is being built at the same shipyard scheduled for delivery in June 2020. “Having these log-fitted newbuildings on water,” said Mr Aarvold, “would strengthen Swire Bulk’s position in the log market. We are one of the world’s largest handysize logger fleets, and we have the flexibility, supply and consistent technical standards to perform and deliver freight contracts safely, reliably and professionally.”

Looking back at the history of MV Singan

The new building was named after a “beancaker” built for The China Navigation Company for the China coast trade in 1890. She was the third vessel in a series of 18 ships built to transport soya bean, bean oil and beancake between Chinese ports. MV Sungkiang was the first vessel built in this series.

More information about this class of vessels in the 1880s can be found at http://wikiswire.com/wiki/Sungkiang

© Scoop Media

