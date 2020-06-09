World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

COVID-19 Impacts Antarctic Field Season

Tuesday, 9 June 2020, 2:06 pm
Press Release: Antarctica New Zealand

As COVID-19 sweeps the planet, only one continent remains untouched and Antarctica New Zealand is focused on keeping it that way.

After close consultation with other National Antarctic Programmes in the Ross Sea region and considering a range of scenarios for the upcoming research season, Antarctica New Zealand has decided to support only long-term science monitoring, essential operational activity and planned maintenance this season in Antarctica.

Chief Executive, Sarah Williamson, says the key mechanism for keeping Scott Base COVID-19 free is to limit the number of people travelling to Antarctica and a strict managed isolation plan.

“Antarctica New Zealand is committed to maintaining and enhancing the quality of New Zealand’s Antarctic scientific research. However, current circumstances dictate that our ability to support science is extremely limited this season” she says.

Antarctica New Zealand will support long-term science monitoring programmes in the vicinity of Scott Base, essential maintenance and priority engineering projects and critical Scott Base Redevelopment project tasks.

GM Operations, Simon Trotter, says this has been a difficult decision.

“We acknowledge the impact this COVID-19 response will have on research this season, but these are unprecedented times. Our focus is to keep Antarctica free from the virus, and the best way to do that is minimise its opportunity to get onto the continent” he says.

Antarctica New Zealand is developing a managed isolation plan with multiple government agencies to ensure COVID-19 doesn’t enter Antarctica.

Other National Antarctic Programmes have indicated that they also face significant operational challenges and will likely only support essential operations and critical services.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Antarctica New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

UN News: Bringing The Coral Reefs Back To Life

Coral reefs surround Coconut Island where a research centre of the Hawaii Institute of Marine Biology is based. UN News/Daniel Dickinson Coral reefs are being killed by the climate crisis, which is leading to rising sea temperatures. “Cryopreservation”, ... More>>

UN Expert: Make Transformative Changes To Protect Environment Or Endure Incalculable Suffering

The UN Special Rapporteur on human rights and the environment, David Boyd, says transformative actions are urgently required to protect the environment and human rights, and address the drivers of climate disruption, biodiversity loss, toxic pollution ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 


 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • Gaza
 
 
 
 