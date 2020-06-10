Malaysian Police Urged To Stop Harassing Civil Society

The Bruno Manser Fund calls on the Malaysian police to stop harassing and intimidating civil society groups who are publicly questioning the Muhyiddin government. In particular, it is unacceptable for the police to go after individuals who are merely exercising their freedom of speech. This amounts to a clear abuse of power

Last week, police called Cynthia Gabriel, the director of the Centre to Combat Corruption and Cronyism (C4) for questioning under Section 4 of the Sedition Act and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act.

She will be questioned tomorrow over a letter to the editor published by Malaysiakini on 14 March 2020. In the letter, Gabriel criticized the anti-corruption rhetoric used by the Muhyiddin government despite cabinet members' opposition to key anti-corruption measures such as the declaration of assets.

"C4 believes that Muhyiddin is trying to ease the anger of many, and such pledges are thrown around to pull the wool over Malaysian's eyes", Gabriel wrote.

© Scoop Media

