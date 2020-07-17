World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Peru Initiates WTO Dispute Complaint Against Brazil’s PET Duties, Tax Treatment Of Imports

Friday, 17 July 2020, 7:03 am
Press Release: World Trade Organisation

Peru has requested World Trade Organisation (WTO) dispute consultations with Brazil concerning Brazil’s definitive anti-dumping measures on polyethylene terephthalate (PET) film and tax treatment of imported products generally through the imposition of its Tax on Industrialized Products (IPI Tax). The request was circulated to WTO members on 15 July.

Peru alleges that the anti-dumping measures imposed on PET film appear to be inconsistent with various provisions of the WTO's Anti-Dumping Agreement and Article VI of the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT) 1994, while the tax treatment of imports through the IPI tax appears to be inconsistent with the national treatment obligation contained in Articles III:2 and III:4 of the GATT 1994.

What is a request for consultations?

The request for consultations formally initiates a dispute in the WTO. Consultations give the parties an opportunity to discuss the matter and to find a satisfactory solution without proceeding further with litigation. After 60 days, if consultations have failed to resolve the dispute, the complainant may request adjudication by a panel.

