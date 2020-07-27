Zimbabwe Rural Schools Library Trust New Zealand’s Raffle To Be Drawn At African Fashion Show

The Zimbabwe Rural Schools Library Trust (ZRSLT) New Zealand’s raffle to decide the winners of a Mitre 10 Gift Voucher valued at $500 and an international musical CD will be drawn at the African Fashion Show, a Miss Rotorua Contestant fundraising event for Parkinson’s Central Plateau NZ, on 8 August 2020 in Rotorua, New Zealand. Rotorua Multicultural Council President, Margriet Theron will conduct the draw.

Tickets are selling at $5 and close on Friday. The money raised will go towards the shipment of learning resources to Zimbabwe. ZRSLT New Zealand Treasurer Tariro Kamutingondo is encouraging supporters and well-wishers to purchase tickets or donate money to support the initiative to bring reading material to underprivileged rural school children of Zimbabwe.

“We are calling on all people living in New Zealand who realise the importance of providing reading material to underprivileged rural school children in Zimbabwe to enter the raffle in which they can win a Mitre 10 Voucher valued at $500 while helping the children access learning resources”, said Kamutingongo.

The Gift Voucher, the first prize in the draw, was donated to the trust by Mitre 10 following the cancellation of a sausage sizzle that could have been held at the Mitre 10 shop at The Base in Hamilton on 11 April 2020, but could not proceed as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic. The International Musical CD is a production of the Trust and includes music from musicians based in Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and Zimbabwe.

“We are grateful to Mitre 10 for demonstrating they are a truly socially responsible business, hence our call to society to support the gesture” said Kamutingondo, who added that the Trust is now short of $2000 to ship a 20 feet container to Zimbabwe.

This will be the third time the Trust will be sending books to Zimbabwe, and schools that have received resources from the Trust say the resources have helped improve assessment results, but there are many more underprivileged schools requiring similar support.

The Zimbabwe Rural Schools Library Trust is registered with the Charities Services in New Zealand and has a memorandum of understanding with the Zimbabwe based Zimbabwe Rural Schools Library Trust which distributes resources to deserving rural schools in Zimbabwe.

© Scoop Media

