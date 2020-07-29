World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

ECC Presents The First Edition Of The Multidisciplinary Outdoor Exhibition OPEN SPACE

Wednesday, 29 July 2020, 6:24 am
Press Release: European Cultural Centre

The European Cultural Centre presents the first edition of the multidisciplinary outdoor exhibition OPEN SPACE.

The exhibition will open on August 29th, 2020 and it will run until February 16th, 2021 in the beautiful gardens of Giardini della Marinaressa, with preview and opening party on August 28th.

As La Biennale di Venezia recently announced that "How will we live together?" curated by Hashim Sarkis, has been postponed to 2021, we also have decided to postpone our next large International Architecture exhibition titled TIME SPACE EXISTENCE and align with La Biennale schedule. Our exhibition will run with all other Venice Biennale events from May 22nd, 2021 until November 21st, 2021.

We wish to see you all in Venice in August but, in the meantime, we also invite you to stay tuned to our social channels!

