World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

MHPS To Change Company Name To "Mitsubishi Power"

Saturday, 1 August 2020, 6:16 am
Press Release: JCN Newswire

YOKOHAMA, Japan, July 31, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS), a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, announced on April 24, 2020, that it will change its name to "Mitsubishi Power, Ltd." in conjunction with the transfer of shares in MHPS held by Hitachi, Ltd. to MHI. The date of the company name change, which was not fixed at that time, is on the schedule below.

Since its founding, MHPS has steadily improved its strength in three core areas: technology, comprehensive engineering, and after-sales servicing so as to respond to the needs of customers and society. The Company also continues to successfully achieve global business expansion. In this way, the Company is able to provide products of superlative quality and reliability, deliver projects around the world, and consistently meet user needs.

Under its new name, Mitsubishi Power, as one of the core subsidiaries of MHI Group, offers cutting-edge technologies and energy solutions for the power industry, supporting affordable and reliable power supplies in regions throughout the world. Further, by providing world-leading technologies, Mitsubishi Power is a key participant in creating a decarbonized, sustainable economy, helping to solve the challenges facing our global society.

Date of the Change of Company Name: September 1, 2020

Group Companies: The names of some Group companies in China and India, which had not been determined previously, have been decided as shown in the attachment.

See MHPS' Group Companies Name: https://www.mhps.com/news/pdf/20200731.pdf

About Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd.

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS), headquartered in Yokohama, Japan, is a joint venture formed in February 2014 by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. and Hitachi, Ltd. integrating their operations in thermal power generation systems and other related businesses. MHPS today ranks among the world's leading suppliers of equipment and services to the power generation market, backed by 100 billion yen in capital and approximately 20,000 employees worldwide. The Company's products include GTCC (gas turbine combined-cycle) and IGCC (integrated coal gasification combined-cycle) power plants, gas/coal/oil-fired (steam) power plants, boilers, generators, gas and steam turbines, geothermal power plants, AQCS (air quality control systems), power plant peripheral equipment, digital solutions and solid-oxide fuel cells (SOFC).

For more information, please visit www.mhps.com.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from JCN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Common Dreams: Day After Voting Down 10% Pentagon Cut, 37 Senate Dems Join GOP To Approve $740 Billion War Budget

'I don't want to hear anyone tell me that we can't afford to expand enhanced unemployment benefits when we spend more on endless wars than the next ten countries combined,' said Rep. Ro Khanna. by Julia Conley Protesters march against U.S. ... More>>


UN News: Security Council Stalemate Frustrates Families Of Syria’s Missing Detainees

© UNOCHA In Idlib, Syria, a displaced woman sits on the floor outside the damaged school that she now lives in. Families of the more than 130,000 people believed to be detained and forcibly disappeared in Syria, are deeply frustrated by the Security ... More>>

UN News: Expert Welcomes Landmark Protection For Online Assembly

The UN Special Rapporteur on the rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and association has hailed as groundbreaking an authoritative new interpretation that the right to peaceful assembly extends to digital activities. “I am excited by this truly landmark ... More>>

Hajj 2020: Saudi Arabia Readies For Unprecedented Islamic Pilgrimage Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Pilgrims selected from 160 nationalities within the Kingdom Pilgrim numbers drastically cut down as a measure to stem the spread of COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic Pilgrims finish weeklong home isolation to be followed by 4-day quarantine in Makkah MAKKAH, ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 


 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • NextElection
  • Trending
  • Candidates
 
 
 
 