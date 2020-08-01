World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Webinar Series On Refugees In Thailand

Saturday, 1 August 2020, 6:23 am
Press Release: Fortify Rights

Wednesday, August 5

Special Session: Voices from the Field: Myanmar Refugees Living on the Thailand-Myanmar Border

*NOTE: This is a supplemental session organized following technical difficulties during the July 15 session to discuss the situation of Myanmar refugees on the Thailand-Myanmar border. This session also responds to requests to hear from refugees living in the camps and workers supporting the camp community.

For more than three decades, tens of thousands of refugees from Myanmar have lived in “temporary shelters” along the Thailand-Myanmar border. Nine camps continue to shelter more than 90,000 refugees. During this week, panelists from the fields will discuss the situation of this protracted refugee population and potential solutions for their future.

Speakers:

  • Naw K’nyaw Paw, Secretary General, Karen Women’s Organization
  • Hayso Thako, Executive Director, Karen Peace Support Network
  • Fr. Joseph Gerald Hampson, Education and Pastoral Project Director, Jesuit Refugee Service
  • Komson Phayonsakdapas, Mae Sot Senior Field Coordinator, Save the Children
  • TBC, a representative from the Minister of Interior

Moderator:

Patcharin Na Wichai, Operations Coordinator, Asia Pacific Refugee Rights Network

When:

Wednesday, August 5 - 2:00 - 3:30 p.m. (Bangkok time).

Where:

Zoom Webinar.

Click here to register.

Download a recording of the panel discussion below (English and Thai):

For more information on this webinar, please contact:

meeting@fortifyrights.org

Organizers of this webinar series includes:

The Coalition for the Rights of Refugees and Stateless Persons (CRSP) 
Asylum Access 
Asia Pacific Refugee Rights Network (APRRN)
Fortify Rights 
Friends without Borders
Host International
Jesuit Refugee Service (JRS)
Umatee Thailand
People Serving People Foundation (PSPF)
Refugee Rights Litigation Project 
Step Ahead

