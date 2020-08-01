Webinar Series On Refugees In Thailand
Wednesday, August 5
Special Session: Voices from the Field: Myanmar Refugees Living on the Thailand-Myanmar Border
*NOTE: This is a supplemental session organized following technical difficulties during the July 15 session to discuss the situation of Myanmar refugees on the Thailand-Myanmar border. This session also responds to requests to hear from refugees living in the camps and workers supporting the camp community.
For more than three decades, tens of thousands of refugees from Myanmar have lived in “temporary shelters” along the Thailand-Myanmar border. Nine camps continue to shelter more than 90,000 refugees. During this week, panelists from the fields will discuss the situation of this protracted refugee population and potential solutions for their future.
Speakers:
- Naw K’nyaw Paw, Secretary General, Karen Women’s Organization
- Hayso Thako, Executive Director, Karen Peace Support Network
- Fr. Joseph Gerald Hampson, Education and Pastoral Project Director, Jesuit Refugee Service
- Komson Phayonsakdapas, Mae Sot Senior Field Coordinator, Save the Children
- TBC, a representative from the Minister of Interior
Moderator:
Patcharin Na Wichai, Operations Coordinator, Asia Pacific Refugee Rights Network
When:
Wednesday, August 5 - 2:00 - 3:30 p.m. (Bangkok time).
Where:
Zoom Webinar.
Download a recording of the panel discussion below (English and Thai):
- July 1: Thailand and Refugees: Do Thais Understand?
- July 8: Are We Ready for a New Legislation to Protect Urban Refugees?
- July 15: 30 Years with Unknown: Refugees Along Thai-Myanmar Border
- July 22: Rohingya with (No) Way Out
- July 29: Rights of Refugees under the Lens of ‘The Others’
Organizers of this webinar series includes:
The
Coalition for the Rights of Refugees and Stateless Persons
(CRSP)
Asylum Access
Asia Pacific Refugee Rights Network (APRRN)
Fortify Rights
Friends without Borders
Host International
Jesuit Refugee Service (JRS)
Umatee Thailand
People Serving People Foundation (PSPF)
Refugee Rights Litigation Project
Step Ahead