Webinar Series On Refugees In Thailand

Wednesday, August 5

Special Session: Voices from the Field: Myanmar Refugees Living on the Thailand-Myanmar Border

*NOTE: This is a supplemental session organized following technical difficulties during the July 15 session to discuss the situation of Myanmar refugees on the Thailand-Myanmar border. This session also responds to requests to hear from refugees living in the camps and workers supporting the camp community.

For more than three decades, tens of thousands of refugees from Myanmar have lived in “temporary shelters” along the Thailand-Myanmar border. Nine camps continue to shelter more than 90,000 refugees. During this week, panelists from the fields will discuss the situation of this protracted refugee population and potential solutions for their future.

Speakers:

Naw K’nyaw Paw, Secretary General, Karen Women’s Organization

Hayso Thako, Executive Director, Karen Peace Support Network

Fr. Joseph Gerald Hampson, Education and Pastoral Project Director, Jesuit Refugee Service

Komson Phayonsakdapas, Mae Sot Senior Field Coordinator, Save the Children

TBC, a representative from the Minister of Interior

Moderator:

Patcharin Na Wichai, Operations Coordinator, Asia Pacific Refugee Rights Network

When:

Wednesday, August 5 - 2:00 - 3:30 p.m. (Bangkok time).

Where:

Zoom Webinar.

Download a recording of the panel discussion below (English and Thai):

For more information on this webinar, please contact:

meeting@fortifyrights.org

Organizers of this webinar series includes:

The Coalition for the Rights of Refugees and Stateless Persons (CRSP)

Asylum Access

Asia Pacific Refugee Rights Network (APRRN)

Fortify Rights

Friends without Borders

Host International

Jesuit Refugee Service (JRS)

Umatee Thailand

People Serving People Foundation (PSPF)

Refugee Rights Litigation Project

Step Ahead

