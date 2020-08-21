World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

RBNZ To Lead Asia-Pacific Central Banks Working Group

Friday, 21 August 2020, 9:19 am
Press Release: The Reserve Bank of New Zealand


The Reserve Bank of New Zealand has been appointed chair of an international central bank working group for the next two years.

In its virtual meeting on Wednesday, the Executives’ Meeting of East Asia-Pacific Central Banks (EMEAP) announced that the Reserve Bank has been appointed chair of the EMEAP Working Group on Payments and Market Infrastructures (WGPMI).

EMEAP is a cooperative organisation of central banks and monetary authorities from Australia, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand.

Reserve Bank Deputy Governor Geoff Bascand said the appointment is very much aligned with the Reserve Bank’s expanding regulatory and operational focus on financial market infrastructures (FMIs). FMIs provide channels through which payments, securities, derivatives or other financial transactions are cleared, settled or recorded. Well-functioning and efficient FMIs play a critical role in promoting financial stability and economic growth.

“Our work on establishing a new and enhanced regulatory regime for FMIs operating in New Zealand is well advanced now. As the working group’s chair, we look forward to engaging with our EMEAP colleagues and the international community in discussing how to better manage the risks and opportunities for FMIs in an increasingly interconnected and digitally enabled world,” Mr Bascand said.

EMEAP’s Working Group on Payments and Market Infrastructures studies the development and regulatory, supervisory, and oversight issues in domestic and cross-border payments and market infrastructures. It also provides opportunities for members to communicate regional perspectives and cooperate with other multilateral institutions and international forums on payments and market infrastructures matters. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand has been an active participant since the formation of the EMEAP working groups in 1996.


More information:

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from The Reserve Bank of New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

UN Weather Agency: Death Valley Temperature, Likely Highest Since 1931

Death Valley, USA. Unsplash/Sarah Lachise “All indications” suggest that the extreme temperature reading of 54.4 degrees Celsius recorded in California’s Death Valley on Sunday, is legitimate, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said ... More>>

UN News: UN Censures ‘heinous Attacks’ In Lake Chad Basin

Conflict over many years has driven hundreds of thousands of people from their homes in north-east Cameroon. UN Photo/Eskinder Debebe The Secretary-General strongly condemned “heinous attacks” against civilians in the Lake Chad Basin, a UN spokesperson ... More>>

UN: And Partners Launch $565 Million Appeal For Lebanon

© UNICEF/Ramzi Haidar Community supporters clean up the aftermath of the catastrophic explosion in the area of Gemmayze, in Beirut, Lebanon. The UN and aid partners are seeking $565 million to address the overwhelming needs in Lebanon following the deadly ... More>>

UN Experts: Turkey Should Preserve Hagia Sophia As Space For Meeting Of Cultures

The Hagia Sophia in Istanbul should be maintained as an inter-cultural space reflecting the diversity and complexity of Turkey and its history, and preserving the outstanding universal value which resulted in its World Heritage Status, say two UN human rights ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 


 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • NextElection
  • Trending
  • Candidates
 
 
 
 